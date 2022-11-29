ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘F*** every other comedian’: Adam Sandler roasts Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet in hilarious Gotham Awards speech

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQqmn_0jQm7GMq00

Adam Sandler delighted attendees at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards on Monday (28 December) with a hilarious acceptance speech.

The 56-year-old actor received the Performer Tribute Award for his performance in the Netflix basketball drama Hustle .

During his acceptance speech, Sandler told the story of how he told his daughters Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, that he “didn’t write a speech and they said phrases like, ‘Rude’ and ‘You’re mean.’

“Daddy’s f***ing tired. Daddy works hard, calm down,” Sandler said. “They were like, ‘Can we write your speech, Daddy? So you got something to say.’ I said, absolutely.”

In a southern accent, Sandler continued: “Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards, thank you for giving our daddy, Mr Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime GOAT (greatest of all time) achievement tribute award.

“It means a lot to him seeing that most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini-Oscars that say 'Father of the Year', which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the head shops of Times Square.”

Sandler then explained why his daughters were not in attendance at the awards, commenting: “I don't want to spend the whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubertised buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet?'”

He continued under the pretence that his daughters wrote his speech, adding: “While daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy is home, like eat his Yodels or try on his Spanx or, dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies.

“The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls ‘The Screaming Room,’ which we just call ‘the shower,’ and bellowed out the phrase, ‘Only the Sandman makes people laugh. F*** every other comedian.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhftN_0jQm7GMq00

Sandler continued his six-minute speech by explaining how his career had been guided by two principles: “People in prison need movies too, and TBS needs content to show between all them f***ing basketball games.”

Claiming his daughters refer to 1999 comedy Big Daddy as the film with “the little cutie who grows up to be Cole and Dylan Sprouse”, Sandler said he refered to is as “the movie that paid for this f***ing house and your grandma’s house and your other f***ing grandma’s house, Rob Schneider’s f***ing house, and your braces, and Rob Schneider’s f***ing braces.”

He concluded by thanking his wife for putting up with his “crazy” mood swings after all these years: “Now that, truly, is a feat deserving of a lifetime achievement award.”

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Adam Sandler’s Teen Daughters Wrote His Hilarious, F-Bomb Filled Acceptance Speech at 2022 Gotham Awards … Or Did They?

Adam Sandler is not the only comedian in his household. The actor claims he didn’t have time to write a speech for the 2022 Gotham Awards, where he won a Performance Tribute Award, so his two daughters wrote one for him. Sandler began, “I’ve been too busy to write a speech. So I told my daughter, Sadie and Sunny, who are 16 and 14, ‘I didn’t write a speech’ and they said phrases like ‘rude’ and ‘you’re mean’.” The Emmy winner continued to say that his daughters asked, “Can we write your speech, daddy?” He joked, “I said, ‘Absolutely, it’d be nice to see...
The Independent

‘I was going through something that night’: Will Smith blames Oscars outburst on ‘bottled rage’

Will Smith has spoken out about his controversial Oscars moment and has attributed his actions to long-repressed rage. The actor slapped Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a controversial joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Since then, the shocking moment has been one of the year’s biggest talking points, while Smith’s position in Hollywood has been under much public debate. After apologising for the incident on his own YouTube channel as well as in via other interactions with the press, the King Richard star appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor...
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Brendan Fraser and Girlfriend Jeanne Moore Have Date Night at 2022 Gotham Awards

The pair walked the red carpet together at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore continue to be at each other's side for awards season. The pair attended the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, where Fraser, 53, was nominated for outstanding lead performance for The Whale. Till actress Danielle Deadwyler ultimately won the category. Earlier this year, Fraser and Moore, a makeup artist, walked red carpets together at awards shows and movie festivals, including the GQ Men of the Year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Nicole Kidman receives standing ovation after bidding $100,000 for hat signed by Hugh Jackman

Nicole Kidman received a standing ovation after she bid $100,000 for a hat signed by Hugh Jackman.The actress, 55, was attending a charity auction after a Broadway performance of her former co-star’s new production The Music Man.Video filmed by Dominique Moreno shows the audience applauding Kidman after she made her bid.“I can tell you this is not a surprise to me. She is one of the most generous souls I know,” Jackman said.Posting a photo of the hat on Instagram, Kidman said it was an “honour” to make the donation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More What’s next for Scottish independence after Supreme Court rules on referendum powers?England fan finds ‘eerie’ abandoned city in QatarColonel's Arms: KFC pub opens in London for World Cup
The Hollywood Reporter

“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

Brendan Fraser Is a Beloved Hollywood Actor — His Net Worth Speaks for Itself

As an early 2000s action star, a notable B-list comedy actor, and even an internet meme, Brendan Fraser is a beloved icon in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the original Mummy action-adventure franchise. He had roles in well-remembered popcorn flicks like Bedazzled and the recently-defunct Batgirl film. He has also starred in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol since 2019.
The Independent

Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set

Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
The Independent

Howard Stern criticises Oprah Winfrey for ‘showing off’ her ‘wealth’ on Instagram

Howard Stern has shared some harsh judgements of Oprah Winfrey, concerning her “wealth” and how she displays it.Over the holiday weekend, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host shared a few videos from her home where she had lunch with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.In the background of the clips, a portion of Winfrey’s beautiful home and garden can be seen. “Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said on Monday’s (28 November) episode of his self-titled radio show, The Howard Stern Show. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s f***ing mindblowing when you follow...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Variety

Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
Looper

Cocaine Bear Will Be Ray Liotta's Last Feature Film

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the number of Certified Fresh endeavors Ray Liotta lent his talents to is in the double digits, and there is no denying that the talented actor had a very prolific movie career. His passion for acting kept him busy in the industry until the very end, and now several months after his tragic passing, there is a lot of buzz surrounding his final picture, "Cocaine Bear."
The Independent

Trump posts bizarre video manipulating famous movie scenes into fans fawning over him

Former President Donald Trump has been invited back to Twitter by the platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, but has thus far declined to return. Instead he’s spending his time on his own social media site, Truth Social, where he has posted some truly strange things in the last several months.Mr Trump regularly "re-truths" posts that sing his praises, but one of his most recent posts includes an edited video featuring a bizarre mashup of scenes from movies in which characters watch in rapturous glee as the former president gives speeches and brags about himself.As the video rolls, scenes from films...
GoldDerby

‘Abbott Elementary’ could be first comedy series to accomplish rare SAG Awards feat

In the 28-year history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 11 series have each received two Best TV Comedy Actress nominations at once, with the most recent case having involved “Ted Lasso” cast mates Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. The category outpaces most of the guild’s other five individual TV ones in that regard, but remains the only one in which no costar trios have ever been simultaneously recognized. That gap could soon be filled, however, by the ladies of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson stars on the ABC series as second grade teacher Janine Teagues and is...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy