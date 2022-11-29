ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Mudbugs Reveal Their 2022 Christmas Jerseys

The Shreveport Mudbugs return home to Geroge's Pond inside Hirsch Coliseum this weekend after an extended road trip. The Mudbugs haven't played on home ice since October 22nd. As they return to the ice this weekend, the team will be featuring some of their most anticipated promotional nights of the year. The Mudbugs will be welcoming the Christmas season with a ton of activity. Starting on Friday night, when the Mudbugs will debut their 2022 Christmas jerseys, featuring the legendary Christmas staples, the Coca-Cola Christmas Polar Bears.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires

After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport mayoral runoff draws strange bedfellows

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The already unconventional runoff race for Shreveport mayor took yet another unexpected turn Tuesday with dueling endorsements from high-profile supporters crossing party lines. Shreveport mayoral hopefuls Tom Arceneaux and Louisiana State Senator Greg Tarver held back-to-back news conferences Tuesday morning to tout endorsements that few...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Mudbugs Teddy Bear Toss BOGO Ticket Info

The Shreveport Mudbugs are kicking the holiday season into full gear this weekend at George's Pond inside Hirsch Coliseum. Both nights will be perfect for the whole family, especially with buy one, get one free tickets for both nights! Use Code BOGO for tickets to get buy one, get one tickets for this weekend with the Mudbugs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Jay Whatley will be Locked in a Store for 24 Hours For a Great Cause

Mark your calendars now for December 9th. On that day, beginning at 7:00 AM, Jay Whatley will be locked inside of a store for a full 24 hours. There’s only one thing that can get him out… Well, two if you count time itself. However, you can help get him out sooner if our goals are met! This is our first ever 24 Hours of Giving Toy Drive. Q97.3, CUMULUS MEDIA, Learning Express Toys of Shreveport and The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets are teaming up together to collect toys and monetary donations to help children in the Ark-La-Tex area through Toys for Tots.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter

A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies one victim in Covington homicide

A Covington community mourns the loss of a beloved neighbor. Coroner identifies one victim in Covington homicide. A Covington community mourns the loss of a beloved neighbor. Louisiana senator participating in hearing aimed …. Louisiana senator participating in hearing aimed at improving mental health support to youth. Campaign sign removal...
COVINGTON, LA
KTBS

Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tiger Woods pays visit to Coushatta golf course

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Chairman Jonathan Cernek recently welcomed Tiger Woods to the Coushatta Casino Resort as part of the Notah Begay II Junior Golf National Championship. Koasati Pines at Coushatta hosted the event which featured the nation’s best junior golfers competing for the top honors in their respective class,...
COUSHATTA, LA
KSLA

Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding an online surplus auction of various vehicles and equipment on Thursday, Dec. 1. The auction will include a large number of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a firetruck, rescue truck, a garbage truck, various pickup trucks, office furniture, and more. All bids can be made online here.
SHREVEPORT, LA
