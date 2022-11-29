ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

thevistapress.com

Carlsbad City Library

Friends of the Carlsbad Library Holiday Boutique Cole and Dove Library Monday, Dec. 5 – Thursday, Dec. 22 Bookstore Boutique for the Holidays begins at the Cole and Dove Friends Bookstores on Monday, Dec. 5 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 22 during regular Bookstore hours. Check out a fabulous...
CARLSBAD, CA
times-advocate.com

70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots

In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route

🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend. Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Join Us The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market

Kids activities 5-8:30 p.m. Santa arrives on fire truck and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony 6 p.m. During the first Holiday Gift Market of the year, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Regal Cinema Plaza in Downtown Oceanside. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family, plus holiday music and carolers. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck!
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Holiday Angels- Delivering The Spirit Of The Season To Seniors

Vista, CA -On Sunday December 4, 2022, ElderHelp of San Diego, in partnership with UPS, will host its annual Holiday Angels program to deliver the spirit of the season to local seniors. On this day, more than 350 seniors will enjoy a visit from a volunteer and will receive a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego

San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA
localemagazine.com

8 Restaurants Whipping Up Fa-La-Lavorful Christmas Dinners in San Diego

Skip the Cooking This Year and Indulge in These Multi-Course Meals!. With the most wonderful time of year right around the corner, we all are in need of some Christmas spirit, and what better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a holly jolly dinner? San Diego may be famous for its sunny skies and pristine surf, but it’s also home to some of the finest dining experiences in California, which you can enjoy at its best on Christmas Day itself! So have yourself a merry little Christmas with our lineup of San Diego Restaurants serving decadent Christmas dinners.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

236-Unit Apartment Complex in Escondido Sells for $86M

An Escondido apartment complex has been sold for $86 million. ColRich bought El Norte Villas, located at 1051 W. El Norte Parkway, from GW Williams. Built in 1986, the complex has 236 apartments. Hunter Combs, managing director in Walker & Dunlop’s San Diego office brokered the sale and Mark Grace...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Escondido Appoints Chief of Police

Escondido, CA – The City of Escondido has selected the next Chief of Police. Chief Ed Varso is returning to the role on December 27. Chief Varso will be focused on maintaining the department’s high standards of excellence in public safety and emergency services. City Manager Sean McGlynn...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thevistapress.com

The Sentences that Create Us: Writing Workshop For Formerly Incarcerated People

Oceanside, CA – Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with MiraCosta College’s Transitions Program. and Service Learning Program, is hosting a free writing workshop for formerly incarcerated. people on Saturday, December 3, at 12:00 p.m. This event will be held in the Civic Center. Library, Courtyard and Community Rooms...
OCEANSIDE, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego

Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA

