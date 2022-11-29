Read full article on original website
BBC
Pakistan v England: James Anderson says tourists may have to be 'creative'
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Pace bowler James Anderson says England may have to be "creative" in order to win the first...
All the records England broke on opening day of first Pakistan Test
England rewrote the record books on a jaw-dropping day in Rawalpindi, piling up an inconceivable total of 506 for four in just 75 overs of outright domination.Here we look at some of the notable achievements along the way.Most runs scored on day one of a TestEngland would have been over the moon to reach stumps on their tea total of 332 for three, but with confidence soaring through their line-up and Pakistan’s bowlers labouring from the off, they had their sights set higher. Just before bad light intervened they usurped Australia’s first-day record of 494 runs. With 15 overs lost...
England pile on the runs in Pakistan on extraordinary opening day
England’s attacking approach reached new heights as four players smacked centuries on an extraordinary day of Test cricket that saw the tourists rack up 506 for four against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all made three figures as England, who had players struggling with a viral infection leading into their first five-day match in Pakistan since 2005, made the highest run total on day one of a Test.It was also the first time four batters had scored tons on the opening day, with Crawley hitting the fastest by an England opener and Duckett and Brook compiling their first in Tests.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett get England off to fast start in Pakistan
England’s attacking brand of cricket reached new heights as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett powered the visitors to 174 without loss at lunch on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi.Crawley almost looked as though he had prepared to play a T20 match when he struck 14 off his first five balls of the game, and although the rate slowed slightly, he went into the break unbeaten on 91 from 79 balls.Having waited 17 years to play Test cricket in Pakistan, England almost had to wait a bit longer when the match briefly faced being postponed by...
Liam Livingstone relishing chance to ‘live childhood dream’ against Pakistan
Liam Livingstone will live out a childhood dream when he makes his England Test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.The start of England’s first Test series in Pakistan for 17 years faces the possibility of being delayed after a number of the travelling players and staff were struck down by a viral infection the day before the opening match was due to get under way.A decision on whether the Test will start on Thursday will be made just two and a half hours before the game is due to begin, with the possibility of beginning a five-day contest on Friday instead.Livingstone...
