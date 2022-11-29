LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. He was found about eight hours later in Nash County North Carolina, thanks in part to an alert Circle K gas station Manager, who saw the suspect pull in and thought something wasn’t right.

