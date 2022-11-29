Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Driver dies after head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Bladen County
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck has died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Tar Heel at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, the 18-wheeler was driving north on NC 87 and a GMC Sierra pickup truck was driving south.
Driver killed after car hits tree near Maxton, North Carolina troopers say
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash near Maxton in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jamin Alan Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on Skyway Church Road. It happened at about 10 p.m. when Chavis’ 2006 Saturn SUV […]
WECT
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. “North Carolina Department of Transportation crew members were conducting maintenance in the vicinity of Bridge 369. A NCDOT worker observed the top of a submerged vehicle and called 911,” said the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in a release.
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd. 42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
Man found dead in ditch in Robeson County neighborhood
MAXTON, N.C. — A man was found dead Tuesday in a ditch between two homes. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road. A man, identified as Joshua Hunt, 28, was found in a ditch. Hunt was...
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WMBF
1 injured in shooting; Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Drive. Officers say the 27-year-old victim was shot in...
WECT
Silver Alert canceled for Cumberland County man, located and safe
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert in Cumberland County was canceled for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston. He has been reported to have been located and is safe.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy suspended without pay
Car reported stolen two years ago pulled out of creek in Columbus County. A car that was reported stolen in 2020 out of New Hanover County was recovered from a creek in Columbus County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released...
WECT
Columbus Co. man accused of shooting woman in the face
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting a woman in the face on June 26. According to the arrest warrant, Whiteville-resident Rominique Alex Drayton is accused of firing a 9mm pistol at a car and hitting Madilyn Parrish, who was sitting behind the driver.
WMBF
Man facing larceny charge after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. He was found about eight hours later in Nash County North Carolina, thanks in part to an alert Circle K gas station Manager, who saw the suspect pull in and thought something wasn’t right.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro. “On Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 10:57 a.m. A 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the...
cbs17
Hoke County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Raeford home was shot at
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence that happened Friday. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies...
cbs17
Felon arrested, found with stolen gun during traffic stop, Hoke County deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies said Monday that they arrested a man after finding him with a stolen gun during a traffic stop. On Tuesday afternoon, deputies said they pulled over a car on Wayside Road in Raeford. A search of the car led to deputies finding...
North Carolina man killed in crash near McColl, coroner says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, authorities said. Kendrick Wall, 46, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said. It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen vehicle recovered during Elizabethtown Christmas Parade
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A stolen vehicle was recovered this weekend during the Elizabethtown Christmas Parade. Police say they received an alert from the Flock Safety ALPR cameras just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday, notifying them a stolen vehicle was entering town on N. Poplar Street. Several officers were standing at the intersection of Broad and Poplar Street due to the Elizabethtown Christmas parade which was taking place.
foxwilmington.com
‘Lodged in my brain for the rest of my life:’ Woman shot in the head at school football game in Lumberton shares story
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) – Two weeks ago a woman was enjoying a football game with her husband at Lumberton High School, when her life changed in an instant. They were watching their son’s team play in the middle school championship game. In a moment, 41-year-old Jessica Kemp found...
Comments / 0