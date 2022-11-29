Read full article on original website
San Marcos Chamber News
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market!. Celebrate the season with local shopping, holiday gifts, seasonal eats, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus! The beloved open-air market returns to North City on Sunday, December 4th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Supervisor Jim Desmond
Where has the year gone? I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I wanted to give you an update on some of the happenings going on in North County and a few groups we have honored at our Board meetings. I hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season!
Just in Time Participant & Aspiring Entrepreneur Wins $20K Seed Money From Angel Investors
San Diego, CA – Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being, has partnered with group of anonymous angel investors from the San Diego business community (entrepreneurs, publishers, CEOs) to provide a life-changing business investment to twenty-four-year-old former foster youth Stephany Polanco.
Join Us The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market
Kids activities 5-8:30 p.m. Santa arrives on fire truck and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony 6 p.m. During the first Holiday Gift Market of the year, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Regal Cinema Plaza in Downtown Oceanside. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family, plus holiday music and carolers. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck!
64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade – Map For New Route
🎄 Join us for the 64th Annual Vista Christmas Parade! 🎄. The theme this year is “A Toy Stories Christmas”, with our Grand Marshal being the Toy Man of Vista! Grab your family and friends and join us for all the local festive fun. The parade starts at 1pm, get there early to save your spots! Santa is always the grand finale.
