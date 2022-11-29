Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Reno
2 finalists chosen in search for Reno's next chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has announced the two chief of police finalists to replace Chief Jason Soto on Friday evening. The search for the next chief of police began when Chief Soto announced his retirement in April effective by January 2023, after serving for more than 25 years with the Reno Police Department (RPD). The City partnered with a public executive job search firm that specializes in government recruiting, and have selected Chief Christopher Crawforth of Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance of Stockton Police Department.
FOX Reno
Washoe County Human Services evacuated after employee finds envelope with white substance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The area between South Virginia St. and Court St. has been cleared after crews responded to a hazardous material found at the Washoe County Human Services Agency building located at 350 South Center St. in downtown Reno. Washoe County Sheriff's Office...
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
FOX Reno
One killed in house fire outside Truckee
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
FOX Reno
Crews on scene of house fire on 10th Street
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews are on the scene of a fire involving two homes on 10th St. and Montello St. in Reno Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
KCRA.com
'Came out of nowhere': Neighbors stunned by Rancho Cordova machete attack on bicyclist, relieved suspect arrested
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Calling it an ambushattack on a man riding an electric bike in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of James Hall, 42. They said deputies with the gang suppression unit picked up Hall without incident at Shasta Community Park in South...
mymotherlode.com
More Details Released On High Speed Chase Arrest
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about Tuesday evening’s high-speed chase arrest of 35-year-old Ryan Scott Bonnett of Reno, Nevada. We reported earlier that Bonnett was spotted in a stolen vehicle and eventually arrested near Peaceful Oak Road. The Sheriff’s Office...
FOX Reno
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
Sheriff: Man, 60, in grave condition after machete attack in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — A 60-year-old man is in grave condition following a machete attack Monday night in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday.The suspect in the attack was identified as James Hall, 42. He is a white man, approximately 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Rancho Cordova police said Hall is a transient and is known to frequent Sacramento and Rancho Cordova. He should be considered armed and dangerous.Law enforcement responded to a scene in a residential neighborhood near Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The crime scene spanned nearly a block for several hours leading into Tuesday.As detectives canvassed...
Wrong-way driver arrested on SR-99
(KTXL) — One person was arrested after driving the wrong way down State Route 99 Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the North Sacramento CHP division received several calls in the early morning hours on Friday about a driver headed south on northbound SR-99 near Elverta Road. CHP said other drivers on […]
KCRA.com
37-year-old Sacramento man killed in Land Park shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified theman killed in a Land Park shooting as 37-year-old Joshua Benjamin Gunderson. The shooting happened Friday shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street, near Sacramento City College, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Before officers got there, friends of the victim took him to the 76 gas station at Del Rio and Sutterville roads where Gunderson was then transported by ambulance.
FOX Reno
Best places to see Christmas lights, holiday displays in northern Nevada
***This story will be updated with new locations when submissions are received so continue to check back!***. The holiday season is well underway across northern Nevada. News 4-Fox 11 has started compiling a list of the best places for you to check out Christmas lights and other holiday decor this year.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say
MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
FOX Reno
Carson City likely to raise rates on landfill customers to pay for expansion
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City is expected to soon raise rates on landfill customers to pay for an expansion of the landfill and improvements to the 212-acre facility. The proposal, heard Thursday by the board of supervisors, would increase rates on both in-county...
Record-Courier
Identity of woman who tried to pass fake $100 sought
Douglas County investigators would like to have a chat with a woman who tried to pass a fake C-note on the morning before Thanksgiving. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the Jacks Valley Target around 9:54 a.m. and tried to use the counterfeit $100 for a purchase.
Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
FOX Reno
No injuries after 12-car spinout due to icy road conditions in northwest Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — No one was injured after a 12 car spinout due to icy road conditions in northwest Reno on Thursday night, said the Reno Fire Department (RFD). At approximately 8:30 p.m., crews with RFD and the Reno Police Department responded to the intersection of Sierra Highlands Drive and Mae Anne Ave on reports of multiple vehicle spinouts due to icy roads.
FOX Reno
Crews at Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport on standby for weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport are on standby waiting to see what this weekend's storm brings. The airport has 30 pieces of equipment including brooms, plows, blowers that can throw the snow 100-150 yards and a machine called the Hagie. It lays potassium acetate on the ground even before the first snowflake falls. It's a chemical that's least corrosive to aircraft. The airport doesn't use a brine mixture but it does use sand.
