Riverside County, CA

your_mom
1d ago

Thisis so sad...They should have been giving him Synagis being that he's at risk as a premie with RSV going rampant throughout the community.

News 8 KFMB

Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild

SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
Daily Beast

Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out

As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes. “Catfishing led to the deaths of the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

RSV, flu surge place strain on California children’s hospitals

California’s children’s hospitals have been struggling lately to provide care for a steady stream of young patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. Children’s Hospital Orange County has been seeing a massive increase in patients lately, prompting longer than usual wait times in the emergency room. The hospital has been dealing with around 450 patients per day, […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’

Local hospitals are seeing a surge of patients during the 'tripledemic' of the flu, coronavirus, and RSV. On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August. As of Nov. 30, Riverside County has a total of 215 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 23 in the ICU. The post RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!

Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
zachnews.net

News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CA

