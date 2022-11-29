Read full article on original website
your_mom
1d ago
Thisis so sad...They should have been giving him Synagis being that he's at risk as a premie with RSV going rampant throughout the community.
Reply
4
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City Mother Warns Parents of RSV Following Child’s Death
“Losing a child isn’t something that anyone should have to go through,” said Jessica Myers, Mother of William Myers. “I’ve never experienced pain like this.”. One month ago, Jessica Myers was a mother of three, welcoming baby William Myers into their family at 34 weeks old.
Riverside murders: Tearful family member pays tribute to victims amid probe in 'catfishing' case
"Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life."
Riverside suspect died by suicide after killing 3 people, fleeing with teen, officials say
A Virginia deputy duct-taped a Riverside family, killed them and set their home on fire, then fled with their teen daughter before fatally shooting himself, officials said Wednesday.
News 8 KFMB
Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild
SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
Daily Beast
Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out
As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes. “Catfishing led to the deaths of the...
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
RSV, flu surge place strain on California children’s hospitals
California’s children’s hospitals have been struggling lately to provide care for a steady stream of young patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. Children’s Hospital Orange County has been seeing a massive increase in patients lately, prompting longer than usual wait times in the emergency room. The hospital has been dealing with around 450 patients per day, […]
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
NBC San Diego
Active-Duty Marine Accused of Fleeing Scene After Carlsbad Crash That Hospitalized 23-Year-0ld Woman
A U.S. Marine was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fleeing after the SUV he was driving collided with a sedan two months ago on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, seriously injuring the other motorist. California Highway Patrol investigators took 30-year-old Trevor Daniel Johnson into custody at Camp Pendleton in connection with...
CA trucking firm owner sentenced for deadly blast
A Southern California trucking company owner who ordered the illegal repair of a tanker that led to a deadly explosion was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’
Local hospitals are seeing a surge of patients during the 'tripledemic' of the flu, coronavirus, and RSV. On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August. As of Nov. 30, Riverside County has a total of 215 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 23 in the ICU. The post RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’ appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Thank You, Moreno Valley!
Growing up in Moreno Valley, I always felt that it was my calling to serve my community and help it thrive. As far back as I can remember, I wanted to do right by my family, friends, and neighbors who worked hard each day to provide for their loved ones.
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
zachnews.net
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
Pasadena man who bought Maserati with COVID relief money pleads guilty
A Pasadena man who used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits under the coronavirus federal relief act, which he later used to purchase a Maserati luxury SUV, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges. Robert Sloan Mateer, 32, entered his plea to charges of use of unauthorized access devices,...
Comments / 8