Game in 10: Marner, Matthews, Murray, and Maple Leafs special teams keep rolling in win over Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres have had a turbulent November, but the one thing that has been going well is the offensive production. They have scored 81 goals this season, which is good for fifth in the league, but the bulk of that offense has come from a select few players. They need to find a balance to spread out the scoring, and recently, they have been getting exactly that from their “kid line” of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO