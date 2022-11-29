Half of the knockout round is filled out with two days to go in the group stage. Argentina were facing elimination, but got the job done against Poland to not only advance, but win their group. CONCACAF tournament mainstays Mexico failed to get out of the same group despite a chaotic final match. France found themselves losing to Tunisia 1-0 but they were already in the knockouts and won their group. The surprise came from Australia, who finished on the same points as France thanks to a victory over Denmark, who go home with just a single point for their trouble.

5 HOURS AGO