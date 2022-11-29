Read full article on original website
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Adidas technology proves Portugal captain did not score opener against Uruguay at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo did not score Portugal's opener in their 2-0 win over Uruguay at the World Cup, according to Adidas technology inside the match ball. Ronaldo claimed he had got the faintest of touches with his head on Bruno Fernandes' cross to give Portugal the lead as he celebrated jubilantly, but FIFA later awarded the goal to Fernandes.
Premier League champions Manchester City to face Chelsea in FA Cup third round
Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread Day Twelve
Half of the knockout round is filled out with two days to go in the group stage. Argentina were facing elimination, but got the job done against Poland to not only advance, but win their group. CONCACAF tournament mainstays Mexico failed to get out of the same group despite a chaotic final match. France found themselves losing to Tunisia 1-0 but they were already in the knockouts and won their group. The surprise came from Australia, who finished on the same points as France thanks to a victory over Denmark, who go home with just a single point for their trouble.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
Bailey Wright reveals World Cup heartbreak amid Australia celebrations
Sunderland defender hit with horrible news from home after famous World Cup win.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Luis Suarez not sorry for 2010 Ghana handball
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for his infamous handball in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Ghana.
SB Nation
USMNT had critical goal wiped away by a microscopic offside call in World Cup
Entering Tuesday’s final match of group play at the FIFA World Cup, the United States needed a victory over Iran to advance to the knockout round. Late in the first half, it looked as if Tim Weah had put the United States into a fantastic position to advance, as he pushed a shot past Iranian keeper Ali Beiranvand.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Chase Leading World Cup Scorer
Back in the day, before in-depth stats and video analysis became available to any punter with an internet connection and £12.95 to month to spend on a subscription, the World Cup would represent the largest possible stage for players to display their talent. For athletes hailing from less heralded countries or plying their trade in leagues outside the big five in particular it could be unique in that regard.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager
Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
SkySports
Ghana vs Uruguay: Derek Boateng forgives Luis Suarez for 2010 handball ahead of World Cup grudge match - but wife wants shirt out of the house
The ball is going in and Ghana are about to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final. There is no way back for Uruguay. Not in the last moments of extra-time. But Luis Suarez is about to change things with one of the most famous handballs in history.
SB Nation
How Would Former Reading Managers Set Up This Squad?
With no club football to think about due to the World Cup break, my mind turned to something random: how would previous Royals managers set up this squad if they were in charge today? What would the Reading side of 2022/23 side look like if Steve Coppell, Jaap Stam or Jose Gomes suddenly rocked up in the dugout?
BBC
World Cup latest, England news & build-up to Thursday games
I think Germany will go through I think they played really well against Spain. I want to see Jamal Musiala again, I want to see how good he can be. A lot of the talk against Spain was about their youngsters but how good is Musiala?. Costa Rica 'to relish...
SB Nation
Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup
It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
SB Nation
Canada’s disappointing World Cup heralds bright future
Canada’s first World Cup since 1986 is over after a humbling 4-1 defeat to Croatia on Sunday. Andrej Kramaric scored a brace in a 4-1 dismantling of Les Rouges, and had this to say after the game: “I want to thank the Canada coach for the motivation. In the end, Croatia demonstrated who ‘F’d’ whom.”
Graham Arnold blames Iranian reporter for 'ruining my day' by ambushing him with a question about one of the darkest nights in Australian soccer
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has called out a Iranian reporter for 'ruining his day' after he recalled one of the darkest days for the code on Australian shores. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Thursday's clash with Denmark in Doha, the journalist asked if a win would help ease some of the pain after Terry Venables' men blew a two-goal lead against the Persian Stars at the MCG on November 29 in 1997.
BBC
Rashford strikes again to hit Charlton's mark
Manchester United fans must be excited by what Marcus Rashford could bring back to the Premier League season given his form at the Qatar World Cup. His brace against Wales took his tally at the tournament to three and placed him as joint-top scorer. After the game he...
SB Nation
Wednesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 11
The deciding third group stage matches roll on today, with Groups C and D wrapping things up. Strangely enough, Group D plays at 10 am ET and Group C are the later matches at 2 pm ET. The Group C scenarios are annoyingly complicated — all four teams can still qualify for the knockout stage.
Australia vs Denmark – World Cup Group D: How they’re doing, injuries and prediction for winner-take-all clash
AUSTRALIA head into a decisive clash with Denmark knowing a draw will almost certainly be enough to see them through to the last 16. That would make it only the second time the Socceroos have reached a World Cup knockout stage. However, they arrive as underdogs against a usually-impressive Denmark...
England fans advised to be ‘vigilant’ buying last-minute World Cup tickets
England fans hoping to secure last-minute tickets for the World Cup clash with Senegal have been advised to remain “vigilant” and avoid using touts.Thousands of Three Lions supporters are expected to be in the stands at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar, for the second round clash on Sunday.Tickets for the round of 16 knockout games have been on sale through the official Fifa site for up to 1,000 Qatari riyal, which is around £225.The advice is be vigilant. We are aware that touts are out thereThomas Concannon, FSAThey have been listed as “currently unavailable” although fans have...
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
