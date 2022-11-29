Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
utoledo.edu
Honors Graduate Founded Pre-Health Campus Organization Spanish Medica
Aastha Bhavsar was volunteering as a receptionist at a community care clinic when one interaction with a patient changed her entire college trajectory. The honors student, who will graduate with her bachelor’s in psychology on Saturday, Dec. 17, spent five years learning Spanish in high school and achieved the Ohio Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish. But when a frantic patient who was unable to speak English approached her at the front desk, Bhavsar said she felt unsettled when she couldn’t understand some of the medical terminologies the patient was asking about.
utoledo.edu
Emotional Support Plants Available to Students
To promote the importance of self-care and support the mental health and well-being of students, student leaders of The University of Toledo Student Green Fund are giving away free potted plants through the end of fall semester. UToledo students can pick up an emotional support plant and a care card...
utoledo.edu
Deadline to Provide Proof of Flu Vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1
The deadline for those required by The University of Toledo to receive a seasonal flu vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1. Individuals on Main Campus who still need to get their influenza vaccine can do so this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Health Center. On Health...
13abc.com
Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without. For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.
Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
utoledo.edu
UTMC to Open New Surgical Intensive Care Unit Dec. 5
The University of Toledo Medical Center will open a new surgical intensive care unit on Monday, Dec. 5, enhancing the hospital’s ability to care for the most complicated trauma and surgical cases. As a provisional Level II trauma center, UTMC is prepared to provide life-saving care for the most...
mlivingnews.com
Two New Infusion Centers Open in Toledo
Infusion Associates and Horizon Infusions have both recently opened to Toledoans with chronic or other conditions that need ongoing intravenous or injection therapies. Infusion treatments are prescribed medications that are injected directly into the vein. John Crawford, Director of Operations for Infusion Associates, explains why they opened a facility in...
Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
13abc.com
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years. According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
WTOL-TV
Does Toledo have the best zoo lights in the country? Vote for the Toledo Zoo here
TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you think the Toledo Zoo has the best Christmas lights display in the country? To show your support, you can vote for the Lights Before Christmas on USA Today's 2022 "10 Best Zoo Lights" list. As of Wednesday, Toledo's own Lights Before Christmas sits in...
Toledo City Council fires auditor Jaksetic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to fire suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic during a special meeting. The motion to fire Jaksetic passed by a vote of 7-4. Council members Theresa Gadus, John Hobbs, Cerssandra McPherson and Katie Moline voted no. Council president Matt Cherry declined an...
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
wlen.com
New Photo Opportunity will be Available at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk this Year
Lenawee County, MI – Friday is a big day in terms of kicking-off the Christmas Season, with First Fridays in downtown Adrian, and a holiday parade in both the Maple City and Tecumseh…and don’t forget the tree lighting ceremony at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk. Organizer of the Riverwalk,...
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
Kris Kringle Markt to celebrate holidays with a German twist in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin will be celebrating the holiday season this weekend with some German flair. Local business owners Kate Wertz and Donna Gross brainstormed an idea for a holiday celebration in Tiffin: the Kris Kringle Markt. The Markt is based on traditional German holiday celebrations...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rockwell’s
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The historic Oliver House downtown is home to two great restaurants. If you’re in the mood for a burger and a beer, there’s Maumee Bay Brewing Co. If you’re in the mood for wine and steak, there’s Rockwell’s. “You know, it’s fine...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Sylvania takes first step to make foot traffic more safe
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Members of Sylvania's city government mirrored The Beatles Tuesday morning as they took an important trip across their own Abbey Road. Mayor Craig Stough, with help from the Town Crier, led a dedication of the newly installed pedestrian hybrid beacon on Harroun Road at the Sylvania River Trail crossing.
Comments / 0