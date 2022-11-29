(Info Courtesy of the Minnesota News Network) (Undated) — A new podcast aims to grow agricultural education in Minnesota. Natasha Mortenson of Riverview LLC in Morris is one of three hosts of “Keepin’ It Rural” and says the goals of the show are to see ag education programming in every school, connect more students to FFA, and promote teaching opportunities. Mortenson’s cohosts are Rebecca Paskewitz, an ag teacher at Glencoe-Silver Lake, and Lindsay Fulton, the owner of Blondie’s Butcher Shop in Wanamingo. She says the podcast is a great way to encourage teachers and provide them with resources.

