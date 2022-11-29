La Crosse County Dem chair says divided rule in Madison calls for compromise – WIZM 92.3FM 1410AM

Read full article on original website
Voter files lawsuit over outcome of La Crosse County Sheriff’s recount
According to court documents, Mary Jo Werner says clerk Ginny Dankmeyer disenfranchised her by denying challenges made during the sheriff's race recount.
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
La Crosse woman facing bomb scare charge
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse woman is facing a charge of bomb scare. A criminal complaint shows 57-year-old Lonie Evans of La Crosse is facing a charge of bomb scare. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2022 around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Gundersen...
LISTEN: La Crosse Schools superintendent Engel on referendum aftermath, school funding, snow days
La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, for La Crosse Talk PM, discussing Tuesday everything from snow days to where they go now that the $194.7 million referendum question didn’t pass. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or...
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
Gundersen Health System employee, who worked into her 80’s to spend time with the co-workers she loves, finally retires
When Elaine Stelloh started working at Gundersen Health System in 1996, Bill Clinton was president, Nintendo released the Nintendo 64 and Atlanta hosted the summer Olympics.
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
Village Board waits to put out official statement on fatal shooting
The Oregon Village Board decided to not yet release an official statement on the fatal shooting of Jose Jiminez by a Dane County Sheriff’s detective in Oregon at their Monday, Nov. 21 meeting. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee brought a draft statement before the board. They cited...
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
State's high school coaches react to news of Luke Fickell's hiring at Wisconsin
With news that former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has been hired as the next head football coach at the University of Wisconsin, we checked in with high school coaches around the state for their reaction. Fickell is no stranger to Wisconsin and the Big Ten, playing at Ohio...
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
Linda Lyche memorial service set for this morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Coulee Region has an opportunity to remember one of its most active community members Tuesday morning. The longtime school psychologist and community philanthropist Linda Lyche passed away earlier this month after a long battle with ALS. Her memorial service is Tuesday morning at the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center on La Crosse’s Front Street. Visitation...
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
