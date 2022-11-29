Read full article on original website
Man Wanted in Connection With Wisconsin Dating App Incidents Arrested: Police
A man wanted by police in several counties in connection with a kidnapping and death investigation linked to the drugging and robbing of multiple women on dating apps has been arrested in Wisconsin, police announced Tuesday. Franklin police said the person was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, just...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27. According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.
2 dead in fiery crash: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 29th and Capitol
Two people have died following a fiery crash Wednesday night. The crash happened near 29th and Capitol around 7:45 p.m., according to police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
Wisconsin Police Win Trifecta With Weed, Speeding, And Gun Arrest
This suspect in Wisconsin hit a triple for crime when police busted him with a loaded gun, cannabis, and driving over the speed limit. Unfortunately, many criminals don't have much of an education. If they did, then maybe the bad people would think before breaking the law. I don't have any experience with sketchy behavior but I do know common sense. Even if the suspects didn't go far in school, you would hope they at least had some street smarts.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
An O.D. in Wisconsin Earlier This Year, Leads to 4 Million Worth of Cocaine
Back in January an overdose in Kenosha, Wisconsin has led to a $4 Million cocaine bust. TMJ4. Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a possible narcotics overdose, and got there in the nick of time saving a person's life. Deputies administered narcan which helped save this person's life. What happened afterwards, was the local authorities tracking down the drugs that were used. Let's see if we can find out where these deadly drugs came from, so we can prevent more overdoses from happening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man playing with gun fatally shot friend, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Rollins, 18, of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting his friend while playing with a gun in a bedroom near 12th and Burleigh. The crime happened Feb. 1. The victim, Isaiah Williams, 21, died at the hospital. A criminal complaint says a bullet fragment recovered from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha crash, La Quinta arrests, Woodman's evacuated
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were arrested after Kenosha County sheriff's officials say they fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. Around 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the vehicle headed north on I-94 near County Highway C, but the driver wouldn't stop, getting off the interstate at Highway C onto the east frontage road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County Kwik Trip shooting; road rage incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, Nov. 29 following a shooting in the parking lot of the Kwik Trip on East Frontage Road in Racine County. Mount Plesant police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Approximately 10 shots were heard.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man out on bond accused of hiding heroin in underwear in Kenosha traffic stop
A 19-year-old Racine man is facing drug-related criminal charges after allegedly hiding heroin in his underwear when he was arrested during a traffic stop in Kenosha. Shavale J. Powell was charged with felonies of possession with intent to deliver 10 to 50 grams of heroin, two counts of felony bail jumping, and numerous misdemeanors Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
wlip.com
Kenosha Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was injured last night after a shooting at a Kwik Trip in Racine County. Mt Pleasant Police say they were called to the gas station near Highway 20 and I-94 just before 11 PM after the victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; 2 men accused of leaving 2 men for dead
MILWAUKEE - Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.
WISN
Milwaukee County's creative answer to jail staffing crisis
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Jail is facing a hiring crisis that is impacting employees and public safety. But the sheriff's office is taking an innovative approach to try to solve the problem. "Four months ago we were down to 123 staff members, and we're budgeted for 251," said...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Aided by strong winds, fire destroys large storage barn at sawmill and tree service in Somers
SOMERS – Fire aided by strong winds destroyed a large storage barn on the property of a sawmill and tree service business in the village Wednesday morning. More than a dozen firefighting agencies, including Somers Fire, were called at 3:55 am to the scene of Mueller’s Tree & Sawmill Service LLC, 220 Old Green Bay Road where it took 50 firefighters on scene nearly three hours to fully extinguish the blaze with its flames and billowing smoke fanned by gale-force winds.
voiceofalexandria.com
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say
CALEDONIA — An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs.
Two in custody in connection to Milwaukee homicide
Milwaukee Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
CBS 58
'We are devastated': Family of woman seen with wanted Racine dating app suspect releases statement
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The family of a woman linked to 52-year-old Timothy Olson, a Racine man wanted by police after three fell unconscious in his presence, has released a statement to the community asking for continued thoughts and prayers. Kim Yvonne Mikulance, 55, of Cudahy, died earlier this...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
