Men’s basketball falls 67-46 to Milwaukee, remains winless in Cream City Classic – The Daily Free Press

Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset
The Marquette Golden Eagles notched a massive upset victory on Tuesday night. Shaka Smart's squad took down the No. 6 Baylor Bears with a 96-70 final score, dominating the top-10 squad in a home game at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles' defense forced 19 turnovers and shot 48 percent from...
247Sports
Coach Scott Drew after #6 Baylor's 96-70 loss to Marquette
Here is a quick summary of Coach Scott Drew's presser. +MU's Pressure…did not see that coming. We fed the fire with TOs…. +our Defense... we were not good either half…1 H too much transition…. +Normally we play 4 or 5 out…and we scored 45 in 2H…they made 12...
Former Canisius recruit admits to gun possession
Sarion McGee, a former Canisius College basketball recruit, faces seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing handguns inside a campus building and inside his car.
Bucks' Khris Middleton gives winter coats to Milwaukee students
Working with people and community organizations across Wisconsin, Louisiana and South Carolina, Middleton does 12 different acts of service throughout the yuletide season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
CBS 58
Waukesha could be birthplace of U.S soccer, historians say
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha has a strong tie to U.S soccer history, as historians say the first recorded soccer match happened at Saratoga Park. "Oct. 11, 1866, which was 156 years ago, the first documented game on U.S soil was right here at Saratoga Park," said Derek Marie, head coach for the Carroll University men's soccer team.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
New oral history project, podcast celebrates Latinx history at UW-Milwaukee | WUWM 89.7 FM
Over 50 years ago, Latinx activists staged a sit-in at the UW-Milwaukee chancellor’s office to fight for resources to support Latinx students. Their efforts proved successful as UWM opened its Spanish Speaking Outreach Institute to support the needs of Latinx students later that Fall. Today, the institute is known...
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28. Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee clown La Payacita Lucy brings joy to south side
You likely picture a man with white make-up and red nose. Maybe the terrifying character from “It.” And odds are, you don’t think of them as very funny and might, in fact, hate them. Meet “La Payacita Lucy” ― or “Lucy the clown.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 41st and Custer
MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 41st and Custer on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and North crash; driver strikes curb, pole after altercation
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 near 6th and North in Milwaukee. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say the occupants of a vehicle were involved in an altercation when the driver struck a curb and a pole. The driver, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee church responds to hate in Colorado Springs
MILWAUKEE - Standing up against hate and promoting inclusion is one way organizations in Milwaukee, including a church, are responding to crime against the LGBTQ community. At Zao MKE Church, music filled the air on Sunday, Nov. 27. "This week has been quite the week," said Pastor Jonah Overton. On...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Death investigation leads to charges against two men
Two men are now charged after a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home.
WISN
Man killed at Milwaukee cellphone store over weekend
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a Milwaukee man at a cellphone store. The altercation happened Saturday evening at the Metro by T-Mobile near Hopkins Street and Courtland Avenue. The medical examiner identifies the man as 37-year-old Tyrus King. An autopsy is still pending, but police...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee charter school network to receive $3.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott | Local News
MILWAUKEE — A network of high-performing charter schools in the Milwaukee area announced today it has received a $3.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Carmen Schools of Science and Technology made the announcement Monday. MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, from 1993 to...
WISN
Milwaukee among the worst cities for porch pirates
MILWAUKEE — It's a sign of the season: packages piling up on porches and doorsteps. But many of them may never end up in the hands of the people who ordered them. "Putting in your address and thinking you're going to get it delivered, doesn't guarantee you'll get it delivered to your home," said Lisa Schiller of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Who Was Milwaukee’s Beloved Golda Meir?
Of all the ex-Milwaukeeans who left town and found fame, Golda Meir is probably the most celebrated. She strode the world stage as prime minister of Israel from 1969-74 and remained one of the globe’s most prominent women until her death in 1978. The future legend came to Milwaukee in 1906 as Golda Mabowehz, an 8-year-old newcomer from what today is Belarus. She quickly adapted to life in America, graduating at the top of her class from Fourth Street School, now a public school for gifted students that bears her adult name. Golda moved on to North Division High School, graduating in 1916, and then attended Milwaukee Normal School, the predecessor of today’s UW-Milwaukee, while holding a part-time job at the Milwaukee Public Library.
