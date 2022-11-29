Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-academy.org
Dogecoin Price Could Go Higher at the end of 2022
Dogecoin is a Litecoin fork with a much higher inflation rate. However, this has not stopped it from becoming quite popular, with a market cap of over $8 billion. After its launch in 2013, it experienced little to no traction until it’s all-time high of $ 0.73 in May 2021. This surge was sudden, thanks to its vibrant community and the involvement of Elon Musk. Unfortunately, it was a short-lived spike and Dogecoin has assumed a downtrend since then and is now trading at $0.06122.
invezz.com
Ethereum price prediction for December 2022
Ethereum price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days. It formed an inverted head and shoulders on the 4H chart. Focus shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a difficult performance in November as concerns about contagion in the crypto market. It dropped...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $16.5K
Bitcoin price extended its decline and tested the $16,000 support. BTC is forming a base and might soon rise above the $16,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin declined further and tested the $16,000 support zone. The price is trading below $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH) tends to retest the support of $1075
Ethereum is considered a benchmark for the market movement after BTC to ascertain whether it’s a good time to enter into cryptocurrencies or not. The volatile price action in ETH charts showcases a complex road ahead in the prospects. While smart contacts and the use of blockchain are on the rise, the outlook and applications of cryptocurrencies have become clear to users. The current movement of prices in leading hype coins showcases a similar trend we witnessed in another set of disrupting technology in early 2000, the internet.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to use Wednesday’s rally to reposition into profitable stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors to use the market's rally on Wednesday to recalibrate their portfolios. "Use this moment to pivot yourself. Get out of the stocks I've been railing against for a full year," he said, adding, "Get into the stocks of companies that make things and do stuff at a profit and return some of that to you."
kitco.com
Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets weren’t so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
NEWSBTC
BNB Leads Gains Among Top Cryptos: Will Binance Coin Continue To Roar?
BNB is currently trading at $300.082 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,059,515,334. Despite the general market slump, the coin has been one of the top performers. It currently ranks at the number four position on CoinMarketCap. The coin has a 24-hour low of 289.76 and a 24-hour high of...
e-cryptonews.com
Top 10 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2023
The crypto world has been evolving progressively, and this year will definitely give new opportunities to all crypto traders out there!. The crypto industry has been experiencing remarkable developments in the past ten years. In fact, Bitcoin has transformed from an experiment into a new commodity as well as digital gold. The coin’s technology has revolutionized the means, and it significantly affects everything involved in the market where it belongs.
NEWSBTC
Polygon Surges 12%, Edging Bitcoin And Ethereum, In Last 24 Hours
Polygon (MATIC) posted the highest 24-hour gains today and surpassed Bitcoin and Ethereum in that department as the altcoin mounts a bounce back following the crashing effects of the FTX implosion. MATIC is nursing a 12% intraday increase. The crypto has breached the $0.90 barrier and pushed its market cap...
u.today
Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Continues To Impress With 25% Rally In Last Seven Days
Litecoin (LTC) continues to prove its doubters wrong as it weathers the ongoing crypto winter in an impressive way, painting its charts in green and posting significant price increases during the last few days. At the time of this writing, the 13th largest cryptocurrency with an overall valuation of $5.51...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Offers Trade Opportunities After Recent Bullish Breakout
Ethereum managed to clear the $1,230 resistance zone in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH examined $1,280 and appears to be forming a powerful help close to $1,230. Ethereum gained bullish momentum and cleared the $1,230 resistance zone. The worth is now buying and selling above $1,230 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Regains Traction, BTC Seems Primed for More Upsides
Bitcoin price gained bullish momentum above the $16,500 resistance. BTC could rise further if there is a close above the $17,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a decent increase above the $16,500 and $16,650 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 30: Bitcoin breaks $17K resistance as markets expect slower rate hikes
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $8.12 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $861.02 billion — up 0.94% from $852.9 billion over the reporting period. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.43% and 1.47% to $329.02 billion and $157.28 billion, respectively.
kitco.com
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: NVT Golden Cross Enters Sell Zone
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin NVT golden cross has now entered into the “sell” zone, something that could be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Surges, Now Has A Value Of 2.44. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this...
CNBC
Bitcoin tops $17,000 for the first time in two weeks but analysts don't expect the bounce to stick
Bitcoin topped $17,000 to trade at its highest level since Nov. 8 before paring gains. One analyst warned that the bounce is likely just a bear market rally and would not be sustained. Investor confidence in cryptocurrencies has been hammered after Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy...
Comments / 0