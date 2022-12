MINNEAPOLIS -- For the third season in a row, a Gopher women's volleyball athlete has been named the Big Ten Player of Year.Taylor Landfair has had a dominant season as an outside hitter, coming back to the court after an injury took her out for most of last year. The redshirt sophomore led the Big Ten with 4.99 points and 4.43 kills per set.Last weekend, the Gophers capped off their regular season with two wins against No. 8 Ohio State and No. 5 Nebraska with Landfair leading with 6.36 points and 5.71 kills per set. She also tallied 1.29 blocks, 2.14...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO