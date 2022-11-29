Flasko (FLSK) Presales Booms Amidst Market Crash: Decentraland (MANA) and TamaDoge (TAMA) Investors to Jump Ship

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Could Plunge Below $16,000 Due To China’s Civil Uproar
Bitcoin, after falling down to around $15,600 on November 22, has been able to climb back up to the $16,000 region thanks to the bulls that exerted every ounce of effort to pull the maiden crypto from such a hole. At the time of this writing, according to tracking from...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Trading Volume Outside Binance Falls To Lowest Since Feb 2021
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume outside Binance has fallen to its lowest value since the February of 2021. Bitcoin Trading Volume Continues To Tumble As Market Calms Down. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, volume including Binance is still at a high level right now.
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Are Keeping Their Eyes On Flasko (FLSK)
Flasko, a new initiative, has been making noise in the crypto world. Flasko presale has been successful, and investors are rushing to buy the presale. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) investors, mainly, are interested in adding Flasko to their portfolios. Investors in Solana (SOL) Are Unhappy About Diminishing Profit. The...
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Releases AMM DevNet, Unlocks Huge DeFi And XRP Liquidity Potential
Ripple has announced that it has implemented the long-awaited automated market maker (AMM) feature in a devnet yesterday. Earlier this year, the RippleX team proposed the technical specification for XLS-30d. This is a protocol-native AMM that is integrated into the order book-based DEX on the XRP Ledger. Developers can now...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Is Under As The Hideaways (HDWY) Is Tipped To Moon In 2023
Many newcomers to the cryptocurrency industry bought Binance Coin (BNB) and similar digital tokens hoping to become rich quickly. Many unlucky investors missed out on the massive price gains because they entered the market at the wrong time. Many people who invested in Binance Coin (BNB) last year may now be financially disadvantaged due to the coin’s steep decline in value.
bitcoinist.com
Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder Of $3 Billion Crypto Company, Dies At 30
The crypto industry now mourns the untimely death of Tiantian Kullander, the young and brilliant and visionary mind behind the Amber Group, a cryptocurrency company that achieved a milestone earlier this year after being valued at $3 billion. Kullander, who was fondly called “TT” by his peers and those that...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Meteoric Rise Sees Price Increasing by 200% – Will ORY come anywhere close to the success of SHIB or DOGE?
Oryen is at it again, surging 200% since the presale launch. The project now boasts the best crypto performance of crypto’s Q4 2022, staying upward despite declining markets. After ranking among the best altcoin projects in 2022, many investors indicate Oryen could rise to the top of crypto rankings...
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Bitcoin? 3 Price Prediction Scenarios for BTC
It’s been a wild ride for the crypto market in 2022. Analysts and investors alike are not optimistic about the near-future and believe a recovery will take some more time. With rare exception, all tokens are down so investors aren’t even sure where to begin investing, instead turning to safer assets.
bitcoinist.com
POLYGON AND QUANT ARE ON THE SLIDE, WHILE SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) PRESALE IS RISING
Despite small price gains in the last 24 hours, the future for Polygon (MATIC) and Quant (QNT) remains bearish. The two coins have had a rough year, which is far from over. Snowfall Protocol (SNW), on the other hand, looks greener than ever as it approaches the end of yet another successful presale round. Investor confidence has also increased significantly in the last week, indicating an even brighter future for the protocol. Here’s a breakdown of how MATIC, QNT, and SNW are performing.
NEWSBTC
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) soars by 260% during presale, ApeCoin (APE) and Polygon (MATIC) dropped by investors
The massive pre-sale growth of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has made investors compare it with other long-standing cryptos like ApeCoin (APE) and Polygon (MATIC). This article will look into why Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) pre-sale success of 260% gains has left ApeCoin (APE) and Polygon (MATIC) behind. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS...
bitcoinist.com
Is it Too Late to Buy Ethereum? Here’s What Every Investor Should Know
Ethereum’s price has been plummeting since late 2021. While $5000 seemed like an easy target for ETH last year, that is not the case now. Even the much-anticipated Merge was unable to give a boost to the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in the persistently bearish market. Does that mean...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Might 10X after raising $1 Million in ongoing Presale – Can the Staking Project list on KuCoin and Huobi?
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the most sought-after asset class to earn huge gains in the recent past. This is because their prices are sometimes highly volatile and tend to fluctuate rapidly. This allows investors to earn quick profits by investing in them. Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi)...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Sets Foot In Japan With SEBC Acquisition Deal
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, is expanding its operation in Asia with its latest entrance in Japan. The platform has bought Sakura Exchange BitCoin, which is a Japanese crypto exchange that is regulated by the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). This puts Binance on the list of...
bitcoinist.com
Survival Of The Fittest: What Does Cathie Wood’s Wild Prediction For Bitcoin’s Price Mean For Big Eyes Coin?
‘Crypto Winter’ is a phrase that doesn’t bring joy to crypto enthusiasts and investors. Especially this year, with two crypto crashes, the market lost avid investors and blockchain dignitaries. However, ARK’s Cathie Wood paints a different picture altogether. She has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) will rise to $1M by 2030. Some people are refuting this prediction with various counterarguments. But if we go with Cathie’s past credentials, her words shall not be taken lightly.
bitcoinist.com
Investors in Decentraland (MANA) and Polygon (MATIC) Part Of The Hype Machine for Flasko (FLSK)
To keep up with the cryptocurrency market’s volatility, investors frequently modify their investment strategies. All investors desire a return on their holdings. As a result, they uphold initiatives that still have the opportunity to expand and cease doing so for those that have already achieved their peak performance. This global trend pushed investors in Decentraland (MANA) and Polygon (MATIC) to switch to Flasko, a new cryptocurrency initiative that has had an incredible upsurge.
bitcoinist.com
As CryptoPunks NFT Prices Keep Falling, Ganja Guruz Is Getting More Popularity Among NFT Whales
CryptoPunks is one of the most popular crypto projects of this year. Just like other NFTs, CryptoPunks’ value is determined by supply and demand – such as, when celebs purchase such NFTs, their prices skyrocket. However, lately, it seems like CryptoPunks is losing momentum, and NFT whales and smaller investors alike are turning their attention to the high-utility Ganja Guruz NFT collection.
bitcoinist.com
As The Market Collapses, Big Eyes Coin Rises: Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions
2022 has been a rough year for the crypto space as the market has suffered for the majority of the year. What seemed to be a slow recovery has fallen once again over the past few days, especially in light of the FTX collapse. It is hard for crypto enthusiasts and experts to predict the future of the market at this current moment. At the time of writing, both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest coins, are on the decline. However, as a crypto user, there’s no need to lose hope as the new project Big Eyes (BIG) is on the rise and is set to be one of the leading meme coins.
bitcoinist.com
Rocketize, Cardano, and Cosmos are Three Crypto Projects with Huge Earning Potential
The diversity of the blockchain provides users with an opportunity to invest in their preferred niche. It also affords users the opportunity for portfolio diversification as users can benefit from a diverse pool of profit. Rocketize (JATO), Cardano (ADA), and Cosmos (ATOM) are three huge crypto projects in different niches...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Adjusted For Inflation Brings Bull Market ROI To Zero
All throughout 2020 the narrative driving Bitcoin price appreciation was that it would be the best hedge against inflation. Two years later, inflation running hot has destroyed financial markets, and it brought the ROI of BTC when adjusted for inflation to a mere zero percent. Bitcoin ROI Adjusted For Inflation...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Looking At ‘Major Move’ In Coming Days, These Technicals Show
Bitcoin continues to inch closer to the pivotal $17K marker as it nurses conservative gains after suffering the effects of the FTX implosion that wiped the entire crypto market of billions worth of valuation. The maiden digital coin managed to go up by 2.6% during the previous 24 hours, pushing...
