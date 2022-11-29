ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Bell Gardens Police use Taser to detain armed suspect riding scooter

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVQQ5_0jQlsd3C00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 28 PM Edition) 02:27

Police in Bell Gardens detained an armed suspect after he was stopped for riding a motorized scooter on a sidewalk Sunday night.

According to the Bell Gardens Police Department, officers stopped 26-year-old Roberto Sanchez, who was part of a group of riders, and tried to issue him a citation for using a scooter on the sidewalk.

The Bell Gardens Police Department arrested a man for riding his scooter on the sidewalk. In images released by authorities, the vehicle the suspect was riding seems to resemble a mini bike rather than a scooter. Police later discovered the rider was armed. Bell Gardens PD

In pictures posted by BGPD, the vehicle Sanchez was riding appears to resemble a mini-bike rather than a scooter.

As the officers were writing up the citation, Sanchez allegedly tried to get away from the patrolmen. The police said they tried several times to detain Sanchez but he continued to resist officers until they were able to wrestle him to the ground.

The officers then tased Sanchez and took him into custody. Police said they discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a second magazine on Sanchez.

He was arrested and booked for allegedly carrying a "concealed loaded firearm."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested after firing multiple shots at apartment building in Santa Monica

Police arrested a man who fired shots at an apartment complex on Tuesday.According to Santa Monica Police Department, officers were dispatched to a "multifamily apartment building" in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue for a call of a "potentially suicidal suspect." They did not find anyone that fit the description at that time.Hours later, they were again dispatched to the scene, at around 2:40 p.m., for a call that a person was armed with a handgun. "When officers arrived on the scene, they located the subject and confirmed he was armed with the gun," a statement from SMPD said. "Subsequently, an officer involved shooting occurred."The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though officers reported that the suspect was "potentially having a mental crisis" and shot one-to-two shots in an unknown direction when they arrived to the scene. He then fled into a unit at the apartment building.At around 3:15 p.m., crisis negotiation officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender without further incident. "At some point during the incident, the subject sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked," police said. The suspect's identity was not revealed. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Costa Mesa Thanksgiving shooter charged with murder

The Costa Mesa road rage suspect, Lee Quezon Walker, 41, was charged today with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder for the Thanksgiving evening rampage.Walker fatally shot 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa and wounded four others in what authorities are calling a road rage incident that was sparked by a minor traffic accident. Police responded about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of West Bay Street, where five victims were wounded. Two victims were hospitalized at a trauma center, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim was listed in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to another hospital. One victim was listed in critical condition; the two other victims were in stable condition.Walker fled in a black Chevy truck and early Friday he turned himself in and was arrested, Walker also faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and the personal use of a firearm.Records show that he has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon and car theft with a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily harm. He also pleaded guilty in March 2006 of misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run with property damage.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in unincorporated Florence area

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the unincorporated Florence area on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred at around noon in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue.When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known. Investigators did not provide information on either a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Serial rapist who extorted, threatened victims facing 16 charges; Police seeking additional victims

Authorities are searching for additional victims of a serial rapist who now faces 16 felonies for crimes dating back to early 2021. Michael Watson Jr., 21, was arrested on Nov. 8 in the Antelope Valley after an investigation found him connected to the sexual assault of 13 different women. The investigation began back in Feb. 2021 when deputies with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a rape involving two women in the 17000 block of Colima Road in Hacienda Heights. They learned that Watson had befriended both of the victims via social media before one of them invited him to their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Robbers steal $75, 000 of merchandise from San Pedro shoe store

Thieves stole $75,000 worth of merchandise from a San Pedro shoe store Wednesday morning. Police rushed to the "Street Sole" store on West Sixth Street just before 6:30 a.m. after the alarms were triggered. The suspects were caught on camera loading the stolen products into a nearby car. The store's owner said much of the stolen merchandise was for Black Friday customers who bought online. "It's devastating to come to your shop, that you built ... and just see it destroyed and everything taken away from it," said Street Sole owner Jean Grisard. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies

A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl

Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Rolex Watch Stolen Off Victim's Wrist in Robbery on Hancock Park Street Corner

Video captured two robbers stealing a man's Rolex watch off his wrist after they jumped out of a car on a Hancock Park street corner. The heist Saturday at the busy corner of La Brea Avenue and 6th Street led to a pursuit before two men, ages 19 and 20, were taken into custody. Police recovered the stolen Rolex watch and a handgun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College

On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
26K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy