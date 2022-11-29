Read full article on original website
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005416/en/ Ross Meyercord, newly named CEO of Propel Software (Photo: Business Wire)
Medallia Honored as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor by Inspiring Workplaces
Global award honors top technologies driving positive change for organizations. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced it has been selected as one of the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors as part of the 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards. The inaugural Top 25 Work Tech...
Sophia Mullen Promoted to President of EnTrust Global
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- EnTrust Global, a leading alternative asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Sophia Mullen as President, the first role of its kind at the company. Mullen will continue to head EnTrust Global’s $8 billion opportunistic co-investment strategy and remain on EnTrust Global’s Management Committee and Global Investment Committee. As the firm’s President, Mullen will focus on expanding the company’s global presence, and pursuing other innovative opportunities for the firm’s increasingly diverse institutional investor base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005370/en/ Sophia Mullen (Photo: Business Wire)
Wallet Factory Reports Its 2022 Awards and Recognition Honors
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Wallet Factory, a FinTech services and customer loyalty programs provider that delivers its digital wallet and customer rewards applications to leading brands worldwide, has managed to garner a good raft of industry awards, achievements, and acknowledgments from many world-famous financial organizations and technology journals. This year’s record results were made possible thanks to the high-quality product and service line that Wallet Factory tailored to meet the growing needs of its clients and their end customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005865/en/ Wallet Factory is thrilled about getting recognized with multiple awards for achieving technology excellence in the development of eWallets and customer rewards platforms. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cardinality.ai Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Cardinality.ai recognized State or Local Government Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Cardinality.ai is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
New Research from Effectv Reveals TV Campaign Reach is Highest When Delivered Across 40-45 Networks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Today, Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005020/en/ Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Zenlayer Named AWS Partner of the Year 2022
Joint solutions power low-latency, real time digital services for global customers. Zenlayer, a massively distributed edge cloud service provider, announced that it is named an AWS Partner of the Year 2022 in two distinct categories – “ISV Partner of the Year” and “Marketplace Partner of the Year.” The awards recognize Zenlayer’s significant role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year Shortlist
For the first time in Adweek’s Agency of the Year program, Adweek is releasing the shortlist of agencies considered for each of its Agency of the Year categories. Adweek has expanded the categories this year, adding Midsize U.S., Small U.S. and Multicultural to the existing program of U.S., Global, International and Breakthrough.
Plastic Industry Association makes leadership changes
The Plastics Industry Association, Washington, has announced the appointment of two leadership positions within its organization, naming Matthew Glaser as senior director of industry engagement and Camille Gallo as director of communications, effective immediately. Glaser will serve as director for the association’s processors council, responsible for managing all activities of...
GTJAI Was Awarded as the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 by HR Asia
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the “Company” or “GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) announced that the Company was delighted to be awarded by HR Asia, a professional human resources publication, as the Best Companies to Work For In Asia 2022 - HONG KONG Region. GTJAI was also invited to attend the announcement ceremony held on Wednesday, November 30. The award is recognized as prestigious in the field of human resources management in Asia, praising companies for their excellent human resources management practices, high level of employee engagement, and outstanding corporate culture. To GTJAI, the award has demonstrated the recognition of the Company’s high level of corporate governance and human resource management achievements from the market and industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006208/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Monitor Launches W, a Monitor Suite Series Focused on Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor, the leading source of news for the equipment finance industry, has introduced Monitor W as part of Monitor Suite, the preeminent subscription platform for exclusive, premium equipment finance industry content. Monitor W is the industry’s first and only mixed media platform of premium content developed by and for women...
Brave Commerce Podcast: Anton Vincent Talks Brand Experience and Consumer Relationships
On this weeks episode of Brave Commerce, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley, North America, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss empathy in customer experiences. Brand experiences can help consumers create emotional attachment with their favorite products. This attachment can help brands transition their consumers to supporters of the overall brand.
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Guidepost Solutions Hires Samantha Kilpatrick to Lead New Faith-Based Organizations Practice Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the addition of Samantha Kilpatrick as senior managing director, leading the firm’s Faith-Based Organizations practice. Kilpatrick will provide faith-based organizations with independent and transparent counsel to help identify, address, and correct issues related to sexual, gender-based, and racial misconduct guided by trauma-informed principles within a faith-based context, as well as other compliance and investigative matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005728/en/ Samantha Kilpatrick, senior managing director, head of Faith-Based Organizations practice, Guidepost Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
KOA’s Whitney Scott Honored for Marketing Talents
Entrepreneur magazine chose Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer of Kampgrounds of America (KOA), as one of the media company’s first-ever Top 50 Franchise CMO Gamechangers. Scott was nominated by her peers for her innovative marketing contributions that have led to success for both KOA and the company’s vast network...
ABS Launches ‘Industry First’ Software Company to Streamline Fleet and Risk Management
On the floor of the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading international classification society, today launched ABS Wavesight™, described as an “industry first” maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance. “Today...
The Venture Capital Fund Exploring for the World’s Future Innovators and Disruptive Technologies
A distinguished global venture capital platform, Prosperity7 Ventures, seeks to support disruptive companies and business models, across various sectors.
Accenture Launches Velocity, a Platform to Help Clients Drive up to 50% Faster Business Transformation on Amazon Web Services
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today launched Velocity, a jointly funded and co-developed platform with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that optimizes business outcomes up to 50% faster by removing the complexity associated with building and operating enterprise-scale applications and estates in the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005428/en/ Accenture wins Global System Integrator Partner of the Year at AWS re:Invent 2022. L to R: Chris Niederman (AWS), Chris Wegmann (Accenture), Matt Garman (AWS), Andy Tay (Accenture) and Ruba Borno (AWS). (Photo: Business Wire)
Velodyne Lidar Launches Vella Family of Software Products
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the beta launch of its Vella family of software products. Vella enables Velodyne’s customers to accelerate development of lidar-based vision solutions for autonomous applications. Using the online platform Vella Portal, Velodyne’s sensor customers can easily access Vella’s software offerings, which include Vella Go for lidar sensor management, Vella Perception for application development and Vella Cloud Services for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005415/en/ Velodyne Lidar’s Vella family of software products includes sensor management, calibration, perception and cloud software offerings. Image credit: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
