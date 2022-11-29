Read full article on original website
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
G&S Business Communications Promotes Seth Niessen to CFO
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- G&S Business Communications, an award-winning, integrated marketing communications agency that helps innovative companies change the world, announces the appointment of Seth Niessen as Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005331/en/ Seth Niessen appointed Chief Financial Officer of G&S Business Communications (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
AWS adds automated agent monitoring to Amazon Contact Center
When you are competing in that space, you need some powerful features, and today at AWS re:invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky introduced three features to help bring more automation to managing Amazon Contact Centers running on AWS. For starters, the company is introducing new performance management capabilities...
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
Foot Locker Finance Chief to Step Down in 2023
Foot Locker’s chief financial officer will step down next year. The athletic retailer said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the departure of Andrew Page — following the release of the company’s next earnings report in January — comes amid a series of leadership changes designed to separate its commercial activities from its supply chain and IT functions.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
Sophia Mullen Promoted to President of EnTrust Global
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- EnTrust Global, a leading alternative asset management firm, today announced the appointment of Sophia Mullen as President, the first role of its kind at the company. Mullen will continue to head EnTrust Global’s $8 billion opportunistic co-investment strategy and remain on EnTrust Global’s Management Committee and Global Investment Committee. As the firm’s President, Mullen will focus on expanding the company’s global presence, and pursuing other innovative opportunities for the firm’s increasingly diverse institutional investor base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005370/en/ Sophia Mullen (Photo: Business Wire)
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Guidepost Solutions Hires Samantha Kilpatrick to Lead New Faith-Based Organizations Practice Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the addition of Samantha Kilpatrick as senior managing director, leading the firm’s Faith-Based Organizations practice. Kilpatrick will provide faith-based organizations with independent and transparent counsel to help identify, address, and correct issues related to sexual, gender-based, and racial misconduct guided by trauma-informed principles within a faith-based context, as well as other compliance and investigative matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005728/en/ Samantha Kilpatrick, senior managing director, head of Faith-Based Organizations practice, Guidepost Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Collective Health Appoints Chief Financial Officer
– Collective Health has appointed Chris Newman as its new Chief Financial Officer. Under this leadership, he will be responsible for leading the finance team at Collective Health, while ensuring the company continues to grow in a way that delivers on its brand promise. Prior to joining Collective Health, Chris...
hospitalitytech.com
Nordis Technologies Launches Enhanced Text Messaging in Partnership with Solutions by Text
Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform. Nordis Technologies continues to build its leadership in integrated omnichannel customer communications management and digital and print delivery with expanded text messaging capabilities through its new partnership with Solutions by Text (SBT). Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform, enabled by SBT, the only compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging.
Prosimo Joins Forces With AWS To Disrupt ZTNA Market
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, announced that it is joining forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide complete end-to-end orchestration for the new AWS Verified Access service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005237/en/ Prosimo is joining forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide complete end-to-end orchestration for the new AWS Verified Access service (Graphic: Business Wire)
mmm-online.com
Capital Rx names Lloyd Fiorini as general counsel, chief compliance officer
Pharmacy benefit manager Capital Rx named Lloyd Fiorini as general counsel and chief compliance officer this week. Fiorini most recently served as deputy general counsel at OptumRx and has a vast background in healthcare legal affairs over the course of 25 years, including a particular focus on PBMs, pharmacy and reimbursement. Before OptumRx, Fiorini served as VP of healthcare at Walgreens and VP and legal counsel for CVS Caremark.
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
New Research from Effectv Reveals TV Campaign Reach is Highest When Delivered Across 40-45 Networks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Today, Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005020/en/ Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, released findings from a new analysis examining the reach of 165K campaigns to determine the relationship between the number of networks in a linear TV campaign and overall reach. The study revealed that in today’s media landscape, where TV viewership is fragmenting more than ever, audience reach is maximized by buying across more networks without increasing budgets. Optimal reach, the study found, was achieved at 40-45 networks across all investment levels. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
salestechstar.com
Cardinality.ai Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Cardinality.ai recognized State or Local Government Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Cardinality.ai is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
