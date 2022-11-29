Read full article on original website
Probationer Bites Now Ex-Girlfriend At Central Pennsylvania Sheetz: Police
A man supposedly choked and bit his now ex-girlfriend on his way into a Sheetz and then got into a fight at the self-checkout, police in Pennsylvania say. The Middlesex Township police were called "for an active physical domestic" at the Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 11:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day.
Man allegedly strangled, bit ex-girlfriend at Cumberland County Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to the Sheetz located on Harrisburg Pike after reports of an active physical domestic involving Clifford Roy McKelvey and a woman. According to police, when they arrived on the scene McKelvey was at the self-checkout allegedly shouting at a...
2-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Dad Choked Over Dog's Water Bowl: Pennsylvania State Police
A 2-year-old has been hospitalized following an assault by her father, Pennsylvania state police say. 33-year-old David Christopher Thomas of Wiconisco has been charged in connection with the assault witnessed by his other older children, according to court documents. The investigation into the potential abuse was launched after the girl's...
Ex-Con At-Large After Shooting, Abandoning Wife On PA Interstate: Police
A former convict with an expired Protect From Abuse order filed by his wife— somehow got a gun, ended up in a car with her, and shot her, before abandoning her on the side of an interstate in Pennsylvania on Monday, Nov. 28, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.
Man Injures Hospital Staff During Assault In Central Pennsylvania, Authorities Say
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attack hospital staff in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Clem Denton Wagaman Jr. of Boiling Springs was charged following the assault at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital located at 503 North 21st Street, Camp Hill Nov. 23, at 11:32 a.m., according to the East Pennsboro Township police.
Victim’s friend drew gun first, but Harrisburg men shot first: DA
Two Harrisburg men have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after one of them shot a Houston truck driver in the head after the victim’s friend pulled a gun on them last year. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson, both 30, followed, shot and killed Christopher Hill, 26, after an argument...
Harrisburg man arrested after taking kids, fighting officers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking two children, according to a police report. On the morning of Nov. 28, Harrisburg Police say a woman claimed she was involved in a domestic assault and that Keion Griffin left the area with her two children.
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Breakfast Bandit On The Loose After Robbing Maryland Home At Knifepoint
Police are investigating a home invasion after a man was robbed at knifepoint in his Glen Burnie residence, authorities say. The 32-year-old victim was at home when a male suspect forced their way into his house around 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the 8100 block of Harold Court while armed with a knife, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Harrisburg woman gets state prison term for West Shore arson
A Harrisburg woman will spend at least three years in state prison for torching a New Cumberland man’s apartment in a fit of rage last December, an act that left nine people temporarily homeless and sent one man to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Valerie Mesaros, 24,...
‘It’s just wrong,’ victim’s brother says as Harrisburg drive-by killer is sentenced
A Harrisburg man accused of gunning down a homeless man standing outside a corner store last year pleaded guilty Tuesday and was spared a life sentence in prison. Jhajuan Russaw, who turned 20 on Tuesday, will spend 18 to 36 years in state prison and pay restitution for the Jan. 11, 2021 killing of 50-year-old Billy Grier.
Two Harrisburg Men Plead Guilty In 2021 Killing
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two Harrisburg men are now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Houston man in town for work. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson shot and killed Christopher Hill after an argument in a Harrisburg nightclub parking lot. Smith and Anderson fired shots after Hill's friend pulled out a gun and a bullet struck Hill in the head. Sentencing is set for February 2nd.
Road rage incident in Enola ends with shots fired
ENOLA, Pa. — The driver of a black SUV fired several shots at another car at the intersection of E. Penn Dr. and Magaro Rd. in East Pennsboro Twp. around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to police. The incident of road rage happened after the victim was driving...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
Axe-Wielding Masked Ex-Con Attempts To Break Into Ephrata Home: Police
Just days before Halloween a tenant in Ephrata experienced something seemingly out of a horror movie as their screams were the only thing that helped stop the masked former convict who was using an axe to attempt to break into their apartment, authorities announced on Nov. 28. Keron Diwilliams Shockley,...
Suspect steals $6,000 from Rutter's in York County, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police have released surveillance photos in a $6,000 theft that happened at a York County Rutter's. You can watch the video above to see photos of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. Police said the theft happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov....
Central Pa. man was assaulting 14-year-old girl for months: police
A Lancaster County man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2019, in East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships, police announced Tuesday. Police said 37-year-old Jose Diego Roman was assaulting the girl between April and August 2019. Investigators did share additional details about the assaults. Roman is charged...
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road
A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
