ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg man arrested after taking kids, fighting officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking two children, according to a police report. On the morning of Nov. 28, Harrisburg Police say a woman claimed she was involved in a domestic assault and that Keion Griffin left the area with her two children.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Two Harrisburg Men Plead Guilty In 2021 Killing

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Two Harrisburg men are now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Houston man in town for work. Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson shot and killed Christopher Hill after an argument in a Harrisburg nightclub parking lot. Smith and Anderson fired shots after Hill's friend pulled out a gun and a bullet struck Hill in the head. Sentencing is set for February 2nd.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man charged with shooting along heavily traveled central Pa. road

A Lancaster County man endangered the lives of others when he fired a gun near occupied homes bordering a high-traffic road, police said. Darren T. Mellors, 52, shot into his front yard at least twice during a Nov. 10 argument outside his home on the 700 block of South Broad Street in Lititz, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 10:26 p.m.
LITITZ, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy