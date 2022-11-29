Read full article on original website
Grizzlies frustrated, two ejected in loss to Timberwolves
The Grizzlies’ 27 turnovers were the most by the team since Nov. 3, 2007. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected in the loss. Related story: Box score: Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
James Harden, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all reportedly targeting returns in next week
Three NBA stars in Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton are all looking to make the league a little more interesting with returns reported to occur before the end of next week. These are the details on those timelines. James Harden reportedly planning...
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
New York Knicks' Julius Randle praised by coach Tom Thibodeau following birthday heroics
Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, helping the New York Knicks extend their win streak with a blistering 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. "He was super aggressive early, and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a...
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). Prior to the three-game...
Suns' Devin Booker: 51 points in 31 minutes Wednesday
Booker totaled 51 points (20-25 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 win over the Bulls. Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points, needing only three quarters to get his work done. The Suns blew the Bulls away, so Booker, along with the rest of the starting unit, was given an early shower. It's been a terrific start to the season for Booker, who is currently putting up top-15 value. The eventual return of Chris Paul from a heel injury could slow Booker a little, although this is clearly his team and there is no reason to think he won't be able to flirt with this kind of value the rest of the way.
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
Kings 137, Pacers 114: Kings officially win the Haliburton/Sabonis trade
The Sacramento Kings played host to the Indiana Pacers, marking the return of Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton and Buddy Hield were traded last season for Domantas Sabonis. Both teams have been having better success this season, but win-win trades don't fill airtime. Anticipation was high as the Kings looked to avoid extending their losing streak to four games.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
Ben Simmons leaves game with left knee soreness
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons left Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory
Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remains suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
