High winds are expected to whip through the coastal area this evening into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says the potential for winds up to 60 mile per hour can be expected. Beaches and headlands can expect steady winds from 25 -35 mile per hour with gusts. High winds could cause downed trees, as well as downed power lines. Power outages are possible. High profile vehicles are also potentially in danger and travel could be difficult. Outdoor loose items, such as holiday decorations should be tied down ore taken in. the timetable for the winds are from 8pm this evening until 8 am tomorrow. In addition to the wind the National Weather Service says colder temperatures could cause roads to become icing in areas where the temperature will drop below freezing including portions of highway 126 from Mapleton to Eugene.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO