Philomath, OR

philomathnews.com

Andrade or Low for the final seat on the Philomath City Council?

Based on the most recent Nov. 8 general election results published on Wednesday evening by the Benton County Elections Office, Philomath City Council candidates Jessica Andrade and David Low appear to be headed to a recount. The latest update shows Andrade still leading Low by just one vote at 1,225...
PHILOMATH, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Should River Street be closed?

BLUE RIVER: A plan to block one of Blue River's few paved roads will be decided following a public hearing by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. If approved, a section of the road would lose public status and revert to private ownership. The request to vacate part of the...
BLUE RIVER, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
hh-today.com

Demolition meeting ends on a sour note

Monday’s meeting of the Albany Revitalization Agency was called to award a demolition contract for the former Wells Fargo branch downtown. It ended on a sour note when the chair, Councilwoman Bessie Johnson, formally accused member Dick Olsen of violating the secrecy of an executive session. She read a...
ALBANY, OR
orangemedianetwork.com

Businesses in downtown Corvallis express concern over multiple date extensions on BROW program

Some businesses in downtown Corvallis would say that building outdoor seating platforms on the road outside their storefront is what got them through the COVID-19 pandemic. This is definitely the case for Christina Jancila, business owner of Pot and Pizza Marie Janes Cannabis Connection & Zerpoli Pizza. The outdoor dining program — called Business Right of Way by city officials — allowed businesses to create seating in the parking lots and roads outside their businesses, allowing for customers to continue dining at their restaurants while still social distancing.
CORVALLIS, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball

After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball. The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill

Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Landslide closes OR 36 near OR 126

TripCheck is reporting a landslide on OR 36 has closed all lanes four miles east of the Florence-Eugene Highway OR 126. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
FLORENCE, OR
philomathnews.com

Fire & Rescue Calls: Nov. 18-24, 2022

Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Nov. 18-24: FRIDAY, NOV. 18. • Medical, 6:43 a.m., 700 block of Quail Glenn Drive. • Fire alarm,...
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

High Wind Watch; Safe Driving Encouraged; Flu Cases; Vax Clinic

High winds are expected to whip through the coastal area this evening into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says the potential for winds up to 60 mile per hour can be expected. Beaches and headlands can expect steady winds from 25 -35 mile per hour with gusts. High winds could cause downed trees, as well as downed power lines. Power outages are possible. High profile vehicles are also potentially in danger and travel could be difficult. Outdoor loose items, such as holiday decorations should be tied down ore taken in. the timetable for the winds are from 8pm this evening until 8 am tomorrow. In addition to the wind the National Weather Service says colder temperatures could cause roads to become icing in areas where the temperature will drop below freezing including portions of highway 126 from Mapleton to Eugene.
FLORENCE, OR
willamettecollegian.com

WU is still affiliated with the United Methodist Church. What does it imply?

For many years, Willamette University (WU) has been accepting students and faculty regardless of their faith or religious conviction. In fact, many students believe that WU cut ties long ago with the Methodist Mission. Nonetheless, Willamette still has an official affiliation with the United Methodist Church (UMC), and, although two of them are currently vacant, the Board of Trustees saves three seats for representatives of the UMC.
SALEM, OR

