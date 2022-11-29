Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Andrade or Low for the final seat on the Philomath City Council?
Based on the most recent Nov. 8 general election results published on Wednesday evening by the Benton County Elections Office, Philomath City Council candidates Jessica Andrade and David Low appear to be headed to a recount. The latest update shows Andrade still leading Low by just one vote at 1,225...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Should River Street be closed?
BLUE RIVER: A plan to block one of Blue River's few paved roads will be decided following a public hearing by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. If approved, a section of the road would lose public status and revert to private ownership. The request to vacate part of the...
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
hh-today.com
Demolition meeting ends on a sour note
Monday’s meeting of the Albany Revitalization Agency was called to award a demolition contract for the former Wells Fargo branch downtown. It ended on a sour note when the chair, Councilwoman Bessie Johnson, formally accused member Dick Olsen of violating the secrecy of an executive session. She read a...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
orangemedianetwork.com
Businesses in downtown Corvallis express concern over multiple date extensions on BROW program
Some businesses in downtown Corvallis would say that building outdoor seating platforms on the road outside their storefront is what got them through the COVID-19 pandemic. This is definitely the case for Christina Jancila, business owner of Pot and Pizza Marie Janes Cannabis Connection & Zerpoli Pizza. The outdoor dining program — called Business Right of Way by city officials — allowed businesses to create seating in the parking lots and roads outside their businesses, allowing for customers to continue dining at their restaurants while still social distancing.
Emerald Media
Large new apartment building follows a wave of student housing development
It has been a couple months since the lot next to The 515 apartment complex, which used to house several small businesses, has been gated off and development began for a seven story student housing building called The Standard. It is currently being built at 435 E. Broadway. The 703...
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lebanon-Express
Albany's Wells Fargo Building has a date with the wrecking ball
After four years of vacancy, the old Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany is headed for the wrecking ball. The Wells Fargo building has been vacant since 2018. The Albany Revitalization Agency purchased the building and lot at 300 W. First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 with hopes of attracting a developer to repurpose it.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
Fire collapses detached garage, spreads to 2 homes in Salem
A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.
Emerald Media
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
WWEEK
Oregon Grows the Nation’s Christmas Trees—and It’s a Year-Round Job for Casey Grogan
Oregon is the nation’s largest producer of Christmas trees, by a long shot. In 2019, the latest year for which government data is available, the state shipped 3.8 million trees worth $110.3 million. North Carolina came in second at 2 million trees worth $67.2 million. Oregon trees travel as far as Mexico and Singapore.
nbc16.com
Landslide closes OR 36 near OR 126
TripCheck is reporting a landslide on OR 36 has closed all lanes four miles east of the Florence-Eugene Highway OR 126. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Nov. 18-24, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Nov. 18-24: FRIDAY, NOV. 18. • Medical, 6:43 a.m., 700 block of Quail Glenn Drive. • Fire alarm,...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
yachatsnews.com
Spending by coastal tourists has almost entirely recovered from depths of the 2020 pandemic, new study shows
Spending by visitors in four northwest Oregon coastal counties has mostly rebounded from the two-year coronavirus pandemic and is expected to fully recover in 2023, according to a new analysis by the Oregon Employment Department. Visitor spending rose to $1.46 billion in northwest Oregon in 2021 – an increase of...
kcfmradio.com
High Wind Watch; Safe Driving Encouraged; Flu Cases; Vax Clinic
High winds are expected to whip through the coastal area this evening into tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service says the potential for winds up to 60 mile per hour can be expected. Beaches and headlands can expect steady winds from 25 -35 mile per hour with gusts. High winds could cause downed trees, as well as downed power lines. Power outages are possible. High profile vehicles are also potentially in danger and travel could be difficult. Outdoor loose items, such as holiday decorations should be tied down ore taken in. the timetable for the winds are from 8pm this evening until 8 am tomorrow. In addition to the wind the National Weather Service says colder temperatures could cause roads to become icing in areas where the temperature will drop below freezing including portions of highway 126 from Mapleton to Eugene.
willamettecollegian.com
WU is still affiliated with the United Methodist Church. What does it imply?
For many years, Willamette University (WU) has been accepting students and faculty regardless of their faith or religious conviction. In fact, many students believe that WU cut ties long ago with the Methodist Mission. Nonetheless, Willamette still has an official affiliation with the United Methodist Church (UMC), and, although two of them are currently vacant, the Board of Trustees saves three seats for representatives of the UMC.
