Chinese universities send students home in an effort to prevent more protests
BEIJING — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe "zero COVID" restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. With police...
Why a Blank Sheet of Paper Became a Protest Symbol in China
Many observers say the blank sheets represent everything protesters wish they could say but cannot.
Why are there protests in China right now? Unpacking anger over the country's COVID policy
Protests broke out all across China this week, as citizens took to the streets to express dissent over the country's strict 'zero COVID' policy.
Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin shut down a reporter's sexist question about their ages
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fired back at a reporter's suggestion she met with Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin "just because" of their similarities, such as age and gender. The comments came at a joint press conference on Wednesday, which was held to highlight Marin's diplomatic visit to Auckland....
China should end its anti-COVID lockdowns, the head of the IMF says
BERLIN — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
With French President Macron's state visit, expect a mix of diplomacy and glamour
President Biden is hosting his first state dinner at the White House Thursday for French President Emmanuel Macron, a return to some of the more ceremonial diplomatic activities that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House says the visit by Macron and his wife, Brigitte, will underscore...
What's at stake as the U.S. faces Iran at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — One thing you hear over and over here at the Qatar World Cup is how football brings the world together. That motto is being put to perhaps its toughest test at Al Thumama stadium on Tuesday, where historic foes the United States and Iran play a crucial group stage match.
Morocco shocks everyone at the FIFA World Cup
Few had Morocco getting out of their group, much less winning. But by taking it one game at a time, Morocco persevered on the world stage and overpowered the defending World Cup runner-up and the number two team in the world (by FIFA ranking) to win Group F. Morocco’s path began with a respectable 0-0 Read more... The post Morocco shocks everyone at the FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The world's largest volcano is errupting for the first time since 1984
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with volcanologist Jessica Ball of the U.S. Geological Survey about the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. The world's largest active volcano is erupting for the first time in almost four decades. That would be Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey says lava flows are not currently threatening communities, but it is keeping watch.
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
