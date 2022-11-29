ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morocco shocks everyone at the FIFA World Cup

Few had Morocco getting out of their group, much less winning. But by taking it one game at a time, Morocco persevered on the world stage and overpowered the defending World Cup runner-up and the number two team in the world (by FIFA ranking) to win Group F. Morocco’s path began with a respectable 0-0 Read more... The post Morocco shocks everyone at the FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The world's largest volcano is errupting for the first time since 1984

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with volcanologist Jessica Ball of the U.S. Geological Survey about the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. The world's largest active volcano is erupting for the first time in almost four decades. That would be Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey says lava flows are not currently threatening communities, but it is keeping watch.
