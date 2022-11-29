Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
packinsider.com
NC State Offensive Regular Season Player Grades
NC State’s Football Regular Season has come to an end, and the Wolfpack await their bowl destination. While we wait, here’s a breakdown of how the NC State Offensive players grades at the end of the regular season according to ProFootballFocus. Gibson was the 9th highest graded Center...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
College basketball prediction: North Carolina vs. Indiana pick, odds
After entering the year as the preseason No. 1 college basketball team, North Carolina hasn’t enjoyed the start many expected from the defending runner-up. And on the heels of a poor showing in Portland, UNC is in for another potential gut punch in a hostile environment on Wednesday. The Tar Heels are staring down a potential three-game losing streak for the first time since before the pandemic — remember that? — after a pair of losses that ended in a similarly inept fashion. North Carolina blew consecutive fourth-quarter leads with sloppy ball control and forced isolation play late, underscoring this team’s...
backingthepack.com
NC State nabs commitment from 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael
It’s been a good several days for NC State on the recruiting front, as the Wolfpack flipped Vanderbilt commitment Kelvon McBride last week and today added running back Kendrick Raphael to its 2023 class. Raphael had been an Iowa commit until mid-September, but he also had visited NC State...
packinsider.com
OUR TAKE: On NC State’s selfless win over William & Mary
Another cupcake game, another huge blowout. This NC State team continues to take care of business, finishing off the Tribe 85-64. The win is great and all, but a notch in the win column over W&M isn’t all that impressive. What is impressive, however, is the way this team is winning. This team can, and has beaten teams in so many different ways. Whatever the game has called for, NC State has had the answer.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball to have a large group of recruiting visitors for North Carolina game
Late evening tips during the school week typically aren’t a good match for recruiting visits. But the appeal of Indiana’s game vs. North Carolina on Wednesday evening (9:15 p.m. / ESPN) is going to cause some tired eyes in more than a few classrooms tomorrow. No. 10 IU...
Three Tar Heels to key in on for Indiana basketball vs. North Carolina
Indiana basketball has risen each week in the AP Top 25 and after a 6-0 start to the season, it’s time to battle No. 18 North Carolina in what will be the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge game ever. The Hoosiers play host to the Tar Heels, who lost two...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Players Can Earn a Minimum of $25k Through Pack of Wolves NIL Collective in 2023
On Monday, news broke that the Pack of Wolves NIL Collective is guaranteeing that NC State scholarship Football players will have the opportunity to make a minimum of $25k in 2023. Pack of Wolves NIL Collective today announced a strategic move to ensure that N.C. State football student–athletes can remain...
packinsider.com
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be Replaced with the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will soon be no more. The 2022-23 season will mark the last year of the challenge that began back in 1999 for Men’s Basketball, and 2007 for Women’s Basketball. The reason the Challenge is ending, is because it is being replaced with another. Beginning...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 18 UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Wednesday night when it visits No. 10 Indiana. Carolina has lost its last two trips to Bloomington as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, last winning there in the 2004-05 season. Since 1950, the Tar Heels are just 6-9 against the Hoosiers.
247Sports
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
UNC's completes huge comeback to knock off No. 5 Iowa State and win the PKI Title
PORTLAND, Ore. – The No. 8 North Carolina women's basketball team fought back from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 5 Iowa State 73-64 Sunday evening at the Moda Center in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Junior Deja Kelly led UNC with 29 points, 22 of...
Technician Online
Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street
“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
State high school football playoffs: Regional finals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale
DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
kiss951.com
Where to Find the Best Fried Calamari in the Carolinas?
Are you a fan of calamari? Calamari is one of my go-to appetizers whenever I go out to eat. If I happen to see it on the menu, it is 9 times out of 10 that I will order it. I love trying calamari from different restaurants and comparing how they are cooked. Some with a great sauce, some with peppers, it is just so many potential options. But, for the most part, it is always good. But, do you have that one spot that is serving your favorite calamari? As much as it may be good at different places, some are just superior.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
raleighmag.com
Raleigh serves as the ideal test market for a new “tainment” venue.
“Sportstainment,” a new portmanteau (blending sports + entertainment), is gaining rapid popularity—and Raleigh is at the center of it all. The concept combines the opportunity to both engage in a sport and enjoy a highly social atmosphere coupled with food and bevs. Sound a bit like Drive Shack? Well, as the former CEO of its golf-craze competitor Topgolf, Ken May will tell you there’s.
Comments / 0