Raleigh, NC

packinsider.com

NC State Offensive Regular Season Player Grades

NC State’s Football Regular Season has come to an end, and the Wolfpack await their bowl destination. While we wait, here’s a breakdown of how the NC State Offensive players grades at the end of the regular season according to ProFootballFocus. Gibson was the 9th highest graded Center...
RALEIGH, NC
New York Post

College basketball prediction: North Carolina vs. Indiana pick, odds

After entering the year as the preseason No. 1 college basketball team, North Carolina hasn’t enjoyed the start many expected from the defending runner-up. And on the heels of a poor showing in Portland, UNC is in for another potential gut punch in a hostile environment on Wednesday. The Tar Heels are staring down a potential three-game losing streak for the first time since before the pandemic — remember that? — after a pair of losses that ended in a similarly inept fashion. North Carolina blew consecutive fourth-quarter leads with sloppy ball control and forced isolation play late, underscoring this team’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
backingthepack.com

NC State nabs commitment from 4-star running back Kendrick Raphael

It’s been a good several days for NC State on the recruiting front, as the Wolfpack flipped Vanderbilt commitment Kelvon McBride last week and today added running back Kendrick Raphael to its 2023 class. Raphael had been an Iowa commit until mid-September, but he also had visited NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

OUR TAKE: On NC State’s selfless win over William & Mary

Another cupcake game, another huge blowout. This NC State team continues to take care of business, finishing off the Tribe 85-64. The win is great and all, but a notch in the win column over W&M isn’t all that impressive. What is impressive, however, is the way this team is winning. This team can, and has beaten teams in so many different ways. Whatever the game has called for, NC State has had the answer.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Technician Online

Student-made football signs grab attention on Hillsborough Street

“Dabo Swinney pees sitting down,” “Go to hell Carolina” and “#Packby90” are just a few of the phrases that have graced signs on the 105 Friendly Apartment building this football season. Everett Blake, a third-year studying mechanical engineering, and Billy Ryder, a third-year studying business...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

State high school football playoffs: Regional finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals. The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for […]
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Dr. Greg Dale

DURHAM – Gregory A. Dale, PhD, the Director of Sport Psychology and Leadership Program for Duke Athletics, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the age 60 after a year-long battle with gastric cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 30 in Duke University...
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Where to Find the Best Fried Calamari in the Carolinas?

Are you a fan of calamari? Calamari is one of my go-to appetizers whenever I go out to eat. If I happen to see it on the menu, it is 9 times out of 10 that I will order it. I love trying calamari from different restaurants and comparing how they are cooked. Some with a great sauce, some with peppers, it is just so many potential options. But, for the most part, it is always good. But, do you have that one spot that is serving your favorite calamari? As much as it may be good at different places, some are just superior.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

Raleigh serves as the ideal test market for a new “tainment” venue.

“Sportstainment,” a new portmanteau (blending sports + entertainment), is gaining rapid popularity—and Raleigh is at the center of it all. The concept combines the opportunity to both engage in a sport and enjoy a highly social atmosphere coupled with food and bevs. Sound a bit like Drive Shack? Well, as the former CEO of its golf-craze competitor Topgolf, Ken May will tell you there’s.
RALEIGH, NC

