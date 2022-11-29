ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Paradise Post

San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules

San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San José Awarded $19.9M to Buy Former Motel for Housing Homeless

Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the state will award the City of San José $19.9 million in Homekey Funds to acquire the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn, located in the SoFA district of Downtown San José. The Pacific Motor Inn will provide interim housing for 72 formerly unhoused individuals...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Concerns Grow Over Vacant San Jose City Council Seats

San Jose will soon have Matt Mahan as their new mayor after he won the most votes in the recent election. However, questions remain as to who will fill his council seat once he leaves, as well as a second seat that will be vacant now that Sylvia Arenas was elected a county supervisor.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose

The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Concord Nursing Home Settles Over Allegations of ‘Grossly' Substandard Care

A business that operated a Concord nursing home has settled for $2.3 million with the Department of Justice over allegations that it submitted false medical billing claims and offered "grossly" substandard nursing home services, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced on Tuesday. Tranquility Incorporated did business in Concord as the...
CONCORD, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

County finds Armendariz recall petition is ‘insufficient’

A petition to recall Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was determined to be insufficient, according to county elections officials. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters notified the City of Gilroy on Nov. 28 that a random sampling of 500 signatures found that only 383 were valid. “The random sampling...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage.  It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ

Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime

Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Will Allow Police to Use Robots With Lethal Force Option

Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3, with the majority agreeing to grant...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

