Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Paradise Post
San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules
San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
NBC Bay Area
Berkeley Health Commissioners Recommend Decriminalization of Use of Hallucinogens
Berkeley is one step closer to legalizing LSD after city health commissioners voted unanimously to recommend to the city council decriminalize the use of hallucinogens. If the city council approves the proposal, Berkeley will become the first city in the country to have such an ordinance. That same measure includes...
sanjoseinside.com
San José Awarded $19.9M to Buy Former Motel for Housing Homeless
Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the state will award the City of San José $19.9 million in Homekey Funds to acquire the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn, located in the SoFA district of Downtown San José. The Pacific Motor Inn will provide interim housing for 72 formerly unhoused individuals...
NBC Bay Area
Concerns Grow Over Vacant San Jose City Council Seats
San Jose will soon have Matt Mahan as their new mayor after he won the most votes in the recent election. However, questions remain as to who will fill his council seat once he leaves, as well as a second seat that will be vacant now that Sylvia Arenas was elected a county supervisor.
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sanjoseinside.com
150 Homeless Families in Santa Clara County to Receive $1,000 per Month for Two Years
A coalition of community partners today launched the Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project, a two-year project that will give 150 Santa Clara County families who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing $1,000 per month in no-strings-attached cash assistance for 24 months. The $3.6 million program is designed “to help participants...
sfstandard.com
This SF Homelessness ‘Nonprofit’ was Investigated for Illegal Activity. Here’s What Happened
United Council of Human Services (UCHS), a nonprofit organization located in the Bayview, was recently investigated by the City Controller’s Office for a host of infractions and “criminal activity.”. UCHS received $28 million from its fiscal sponsor, Bayview Hunters Point Foundation, and was audited for mismanaging money to...
NBC Bay Area
Neighbors Concerned About More Tiny Homes Coming to South San Jose
The San Jose City Council Tuesday approved using pieces of property in South San Jose as temporary locations for the unhoused. However, some neighbors are fighting back and said the area already has a disproportionate number of emergency housing projects. Resident Izzac Khayo and neighbors fought the plan to put...
NBC Bay Area
Concord Nursing Home Settles Over Allegations of ‘Grossly' Substandard Care
A business that operated a Concord nursing home has settled for $2.3 million with the Department of Justice over allegations that it submitted false medical billing claims and offered "grossly" substandard nursing home services, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced on Tuesday. Tranquility Incorporated did business in Concord as the...
Gilroy Dispatch
County finds Armendariz recall petition is ‘insufficient’
A petition to recall Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz was determined to be insufficient, according to county elections officials. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters notified the City of Gilroy on Nov. 28 that a random sampling of 500 signatures found that only 383 were valid. “The random sampling...
Contra Costa supes consider senior residential care development near Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will decide whether a developer can transform 30 acres of mostly open space that's nearly surrounded by the City of Walnut Creek, near Heather Farm Park. Spieker Senior Development Partners wants to build a large senior residential care development at the site known as Seven Hill Ranch, including 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an 85,000-square-foot medical center, a multi-story clubhouse, a recreation building, a maintenance building, and a parking garage. It also wants to remove up to 353 trees from the site. The medical center would...
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Etching catalytic converters? Here's one Bay Area city's possible solution to thefts
The idea is to stencil the car's license plate number as well as Livermore Police Department's badge on the catalytic converter - an idea to deter any would-be thieves from stealing them.
Stanford Daily
San Francisco’s Public Works moved under oversight committee in vote experts say could save the city millions
Tessa Jones starts every morning with a cup of coffee and a 50-mile drive from Pittsburg, California down to San Francisco. What draws her to the city aren’t the tourist attractions. Instead, she dons a bright vest at 4:30 a.m. to clean up the city’s trash. Jones has...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ
Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Will Allow Police to Use Robots With Lethal Force Option
Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations -- following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3, with the majority agreeing to grant...
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. San […]
