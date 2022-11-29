ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maxim

Celebrate Lunar New Year With Johnnie Walker’s Latest Blue Label Scotch

The legendary scotch whisky teamed with Shanghai designer Angel Chen on this year’s special edition bottle. Some particularly special spirits deserve both a special occasion and a special presentation to earn space in your bar cart, and the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year checks both those boxes quite handsomely.
purewow.com

Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Bourbon Balls

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Behold a no-bake holiday recipe that will win the cookie swap. Just in time for holiday baking season, Rose Levy...
Mashed

Miguel's Jr.: What You Need To Know About This Mexican Chain

There is a lot of competition out there when it comes to tacos, especially in a place like Southern California that is so close to the Mexican border. Fast food tacos alone are far too numerous to count on one — or even two! — hands. (And you need at least one hand free for the taco, are we right?)
Delish

Naughty Knots

These knots are essentially what happens when you add cranberry sauce and brie to a classic garlic knot. Instead of making the traditional parsley-garlic butter, this uses rosemary and sage to add a bit of woodsy, holiday flavor. You can make your own dough or just buy some pizza dough from your local slice shop.
Ridley's Wreckage

Old Style Pork Chops

Most people don't make pork chops because they always turn out dry. No one wants to bite into a dry piece of sawdust. When prepared properly pork chops are one of my favorite proteins! These garlicky creamy pork chops are smothered in a delicious garlic cream sauce with whole garlic cloves! These chops pack a punch with flavor, they are moist and juicy and best of all quick and easy to make!
Delish

60 Air Fryer Snacks

If you’ve been following along, you know we’re pretty obsessed with our air fryer. You really can make anything in one, from breakfast to chicken dinners, and including our favorite food group—SNACKS—in between. If you’re like us, when you get a little snacky, it’s now-or-never, meaning it’s too easy to turn to pre-packaged, immediately gratifying chips, sweets, or condiments straight from the jar in the fridge (that can't be just us, right?). While there’s a time and a place for those, sometimes we want something a little more homemade (and healthy!). Enter: these 60 air fryer snacks. They come together fast and without a ton of mess, meaning you can be on your way to fulfilling snack bliss in no time.
Gardenista

Wood Ear Mushrooms: A Delicate Treat

Wood ear mushrooms are one of the delights of a cold-weather walk, whether it’s a damp day in early spring or when the temperature is kind enough to hover above freezing in deep winter. Their dark caps, tender as velvet and disconcertingly alive between the fingers, cling to logs and sometimes to injured, living trees, upon which they feed. It is easy to dislodge them with a gentle tug. They are pliable after rain or under snow-melt, but shrivel up in the absence moisture, turning as rigid and brittle as old sea shells. As soon as any fresh precipitation occurs, they plump right back up again, resilient and—to the people who know and love them—irresistible.
buffalohealthyliving.com

Herbed Spanish Omelet: Brunch Made Easy

Reprinted with permission from the American Institute for Cancer Research. salt, to taste (optional) fresh herb sprigs, for garnish (optional) Place potatoes in large pan. Cover with water. Bring to boil and cook, uncovered, 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand about 10 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Drain well.
restaurant-hospitality.com

The emergence of Birria

Birria, a Mexican slow-cooked soup originating from the state of Jalisco, is traditionally made of goat meat and a mix of spices including adobo, garlic, and cumin. Birria has taken off as a specialty dish stemming from consumers’ already well-established love of Mexican food that fills the desire for both comforting and innovative menu items. The dish is most often prepared with beef on U.S. menus and is typically served in the form of tacos with rich consomme on the side for dipping.
intheknow.com

‘This is a photo of my great grandmother (1960)’ meme explained

A hilarious meme has taken over Twitter. It’s part homage to one’s family tree and part homage to controversial celebs. The joke follows a simple format: Someone claims they’re about to reveal a photo of their “great-grandmother,” a “human rights activist.” But instead, they just upload a picture of a celebrity during one of their most scandalous moments.

