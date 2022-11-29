Read full article on original website
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Graphs show how much snow is forecast to fall on roads in Sierra Nevada
A potent cold front is forecast to slam the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe Basin on Wednesday night into Thursday.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave. Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST...
Cold Front To Be Colder, Quicker, Just In Time For Thursday Commute
Thursday's morning commute could be messy. The cold front now passing through Northern California will bring rain sooner than expected with slightly less rain than anticipated Thursday because the front is moving so quickly, according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service. But don't breathe a sigh of...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022. ...DANGEROUSLY STRONG GUSTS ACROSS THE WATERS ALONG A FRONTAL. A cold front from the northwest is currently moving through the. region, bringing gusty and erratic winds through the waters. Localized wind gusts of gale-force up to 45 kts may be...
Thursday Morning News Roundup
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
