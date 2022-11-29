ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave. Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST...
Cold Front To Be Colder, Quicker, Just In Time For Thursday Commute

Thursday's morning commute could be messy. The cold front now passing through Northern California will bring rain sooner than expected with slightly less rain than anticipated Thursday because the front is moving so quickly, according to a revised forecast from the National Weather Service. But don't breathe a sigh of...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022. ...DANGEROUSLY STRONG GUSTS ACROSS THE WATERS ALONG A FRONTAL. A cold front from the northwest is currently moving through the. region, bringing gusty and erratic winds through the waters. Localized wind gusts of gale-force up to 45 kts may be...
Thursday Morning News Roundup

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
