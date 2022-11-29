Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
Blueface was arrested by undercover officers in Las Vegas for an open warrant for attempted murder stemming from an October altercation. Unsurprisingly and unfortunately, his on-again-off-again girlfriend is vowing to stick by his side. Blueface’s dating life has been the topic of conversation for most of 2022 because social media...
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Used Instagram To Target Women and Teens Who He Then Raped And Tried To Extort, Los Angeles Police Said
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man described by police as a “serial rapist” has been arrested for allegedly preying on women and teenage girls using their own social media accounts over a period of two years, officials said Wednesday. Michael Neal Watson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 8 and...
Mystery Surrounds Idaho Student Killings as Police Have No Suspects
University of Idaho President Scott Green said the death of four students "is simply beyond comprehension."
California boy, 9, still in recovery after stabbing in Target store
The attack on 9-year-old Braydon Medina was unprovoked and led to the stabbing of an unnamed 25-year-old woman who tried to shield him from further harm.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Miami Beach After Video Shows Him Telling Cops He's a ‘Federal Officer'
A man was taken into custody after police body cameras recorded him telling officers in Miami Beach that he's a federal agent. When 40-year-old Nicholas Morena was stopped by officers in Miami Beach, they had questions about his license plate. And then came the following exchange. "Have you been arrested...
Remains of missing California mother are found and her ex-husband has been arrested, police say
Human remains found in a remote California location are those of a mother reported missing Thursday after a "significant amount of blood" was seen in her home, authorities say.
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Los Angeles Woman Accused of Killing Two Brothers While Speeding Through a Residential Area Speaks Out, Says She’s Not a ‘Monster’
The woman accused of killing two young brothers as she sped through a residential neighborhood in a wealthy part of Los Angeles is speaking out ahead of her murder trial, saying that she is the target of “a lot of hate and anger.”. Rebecca Grossman, 59, has pleaded not...
Man driving Rolls-Royce shot, robbed of valuables near Koreatown
A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after he was shot and wounded by two armed suspects who snatched three gold chains and a Rolex watch from him outside an apartment complex a few blocks west of MacArthur Park in the Koreatown area. Officers sent to a robbery call...
The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’
Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
NBC Miami
Family Seeks Justice After Teen Shot by Uber Driver During Altercation
A mother is seeking justice after her son was shot by his Uber driver during an altercation in Hollywood. The incident happened Wednesday night right outside the Emerald Oaks development across from T.Y. Park. The friction started when 19-year-old Miles — whose mother asked to conceal his last name —...
Florida police mistook the cane in a legally blind man's pocket for a gun and arrested him
A legally-blind Florida man filed a complaint with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after deputies arrested him with a cane in his back pocket.
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
Toronto police charge man in 1983 killings of 2 women
TORONTO (AP) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday. Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was...
KCRA.com
Parole agent central to Jaycee Lee Dugard kidnapping case breaks 13-year silence
Thirteen years after one of California's most notable kidnapping cases was solved, Edward Santos Jr., a state parole agent central to the case, is breaking his silence. On June 10, 1991, an 11-year-old girl, Jaycee Lee Dugard, was taken from the street outside her South Lake Tahoe Home. For the...
California Man Shot While FaceTiming Friend In Car Outside Party
The suspect walked up and opened the car door.
Suspect killed 3 and torched house before being shot dead by cops
A person suspected of killing three people in a southern California home before setting the place on fire was shot dead by sheriff’s deputies hours after the “demonic” crime. Riverside police were responding to a welfare check regarding a man and woman involved in a disturbance near a car in the El Sobrante neighborhood at 11 a.m. Friday. Shortly after, dispatchers were altered to smoke and a possible fire at a two-story home in the same location. Officials found three bodies inside, but don’t believe they died from smoke or the blaze. The man and woman mentioned in the welfare check were...
