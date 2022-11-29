ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Blueface Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

Blueface was arrested by undercover officers in Las Vegas for an open warrant for attempted murder stemming from an October altercation. Unsurprisingly and unfortunately, his on-again-off-again girlfriend is vowing to stick by his side. Blueface’s dating life has been the topic of conversation for most of 2022 because social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
94.3 Lite FM

The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Miami

Family Seeks Justice After Teen Shot by Uber Driver During Altercation

A mother is seeking justice after her son was shot by his Uber driver during an altercation in Hollywood. The incident happened Wednesday night right outside the Emerald Oaks development across from T.Y. Park. The friction started when 19-year-old Miles — whose mother asked to conceal his last name —...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Associated Press

Toronto police charge man in 1983 killings of 2 women

TORONTO (AP) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday. Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was...
New York Post

Suspect killed 3 and torched house before being shot dead by cops

A person suspected of killing three people in a southern California home before setting the place on fire was shot dead by sheriff’s deputies hours after the “demonic” crime. Riverside police were responding to a welfare check regarding a man and woman involved in a disturbance near a car in the El Sobrante neighborhood at 11 a.m. Friday. Shortly after, dispatchers were altered to smoke and a possible fire at a two-story home in the same location. Officials found three bodies inside, but don’t believe they died from smoke or the blaze. The man and woman mentioned in the welfare check were...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy