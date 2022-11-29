Read full article on original website
Pope believes violence is ‘killing the future’ for Israelis, Palestinians
VATICAN CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to make greater efforts to seek dialogue following recent deadly bomb attacks in Jerusalem and clashes in the occupied West Bank. Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis said violence was “killing the future” for both. Two bombs exploded at bus stops on Jerusalem’s outskirts on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding at least 14 people in what appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants. A 50-year-old man, died of injuries on Saturday. Late on Tuesday night, a 16-year-old Palestinian...
Arab Activist Admits, Hebron Soldier was Provoked for Video
A video of an Israeli soldier in Hebron assaulting an anti-Israel activist was deliberately instigated, and more provocations are coming, a prominent Palestinian Authority activist admitted in exclusive comments to Tazpit Press Service. Two soldiers were suspended by the IDF after they were filmed hitting and taunting two radical leftwing...
Survey: Majority of Israeli Jews Support Harsher Treatment of Arab Terrorists
The Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday issued a survey examining the views of Israeli Jews on their relationship with the IDF and the country’s security challenges. The IDI, a left-leaning group any day of the year, issued the survey in honor of its annual conference on National Security and Democracy in cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation which funds a long list of anti-Israel NGOs and maintains an office in Ramallah (how could it not).
4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian man on Tuesday rammed his car into an Israeli soldier, seriously injuring her, before he was shot dead by Israeli police in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents throughout the day.It was the latest bloodshed in a mounting surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the wake of a Jerusalem bombing last week that killed two Israelis.The violence began overnight near the city of Hebron, where fighting erupted between Israeli forces and residents.The Israeli army said clashes erupted after two army vehicles got stuck due to mechanical issues. It...
Israeli military demolishes school in occupied West Bank, rights group claims
A school in the occupied West Bank has been demolished by the Israeli military, a rights group has claimed. Footage distributed by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem shows a bulldozer tearing down the single-storey structure as soldiers stand guard nearby. The group said that schoolchildren were still inside the classrooms as soldiers arrived ahead of the demolition.A court ruling earlier this year upheld a long-standing expulsion order against eight Palestinian hamlets in the Masafer Yatta area, paving the way for the potential displacement of at least 1,000 people.Rights groups have accused Israel ever since of carrying out a gradual demolition...
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians
Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
Iran Blames Israel, Vows Revenge After IRGC Officer Killed in Syria
Iran has vowed to take revenge against Israel in response to the death in Syria of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Colonel Davoud Jafari, a military adviser from the IRGC’s aerospace division. Iran claimed Wednesday in a statement that Jafari was “martyred by the Zionist agents with a roadside...
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
Arabs Attack Israeli Drivers with Firebombs on Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway
Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked multiple Israeli motorists Tuesday night as they traveled the Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway (Route 60). The attackers hurled six Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at Israeli vehicles traveling the Husan bypass road between the El Khader intersection and the Tunnel checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jerusalem, in the direction of Beitar Illit.
Israelis Warned to ‘Stay in Hotels’ After Major Terror Attack in Turkey Kills 6, Wounds 81 More
Israelis currently in Istanbul are being advised to remain in their hotels for the time being following a major terror attack in which six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded. A security source told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday evening that Israelis who are in...
Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli man died Saturday from wounds he sustained in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the number of dead in the explosions that Israeli police blamed on Palestinians. Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh...
IDF Suspends Soldiers Who Responded to Relentless Harassment by Anarchists in Hebron
Givati Brigade fighters were documented on Friday attacking leftist anarchists in Hebron, beating one of them up. As usual, the video that spread like wildfire on the social networks omits the hours of harassment against the Givati soldiers, but some of the less smoothly-cut versions do include the scene just before the beating when the anarchists gang up on soldiers, one of them who was detained escapes, and one female anarchist violently pushes the soldier who finally lost it.
Iran blames Israel after bomb kills Revolutionary Guard colonel in Syria
An improvised bomb has killed an Iranian colonel from the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Syria’s capital, Damascus, Iranian media reported, blaming Israel for the attack. The Islamic republic regularly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state, which in turn sees Iran, with its...
Arab Terrorists Shoot at Jews Outside Joseph’s Tomb Hours After Monument Raised to Fallen Israeli Officer Madahat Yousouf
Palestinian Authority terrorists opened fire late Tuesday night at Jewish worshipers who arrived under heavy guard by IDF soldiers for prayers at the Tomb of the Biblical Patriarch Joseph in the city of Shechem. The terrorists attempted to block the road leading to the Tomb using piles of trash that...
Israeli forces kill 2 militants in West Bank arrest raid
Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during an arrest raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank, according to the military and the Islamic Jihad militant group, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between the sides.The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the men as Naeem Jamal Zubaidi, 27, and Mohammad Ayman Saadi, 26 and said they were killed in the Jenin refugee camp. The military said Saadi was a prominent member of the Islamic Jihad group while Zubaidi was involved in shooting attacks against Israeli troops. Islamic Jihad said the two men were members.The military said troops were carrying out...
3 Druze IDF Soldiers Arrested, Suspected of Hurling Bombs at PA Arab’s Home
Three Druze soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces’ Armored Corps have been arrested on suspicion of hurling improvised explosive devices at a Palestinian Authority Arab’s home in the Bethlehem area overnight Monday. In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said “a number of IDF soldiers were apprehended” following...
I Became a Jew in Jerusalem and Hebron
Once my bar mitzvah was behind me, I was free to choose my own Jewish path. My parents, children of immigrants from Russia and Romania, exemplified assimilation. They neither denied their Jewish identity nor expressed it, except to light Hanukkah candles and give me holiday gifts. My cousins and friends, like me, were “non-Jewish Jews.” Israel, born after we were, was not part of our lives.
Military says its forces killed 9 insurgents in SW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces shot and killed nine alleged insurgents Saturday during a raid on their hideout in southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said. A military statement said security forces conducted a raid on members of the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army in the province’s Kohlu district. They...
