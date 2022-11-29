Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Number of Portland homicides 'unacceptable' but leaders see progress
PORTLAND, Ore — The person Portland has tasked with reducing violence in the city says while the number of homicides in 2022 is "unacceptable," they believe they've effectively stopped the rapid rise in homicides year to year in the city. "It’s a very difficult number to see," said Community...
KATU.com
New officer outlines why he joined PPB, dozens of vacancies remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau still has dozens of vacancies despite its aggressive hiring effort and more than 60 new officers brought on throughout the year. The bureau has its fewest members since the early 1990s, though 63 officers started with the city between the beginning of 2022 through mid-November.
KATU.com
Impact NW helps homeless across the Portland Metro area
Winter is an extremely difficult time of year for folks living on the streets. Those who work closely with the unhoused say there is a huge need for critical supplies to help them beat these cold temperatures. Jenny Salo with Impact NW works closely with unhoused people across Portland. Many...
KATU.com
Hillsboro family finds comfort in staff at Gerry Frank Surgery Center in Portland
Facing a medical complication involving a newborn, even a small one, can be an incredibly difficult time for parents. A Hillsboro couple says they learned from experience that having the right health care workers to guide you through can make all the difference. Taylor Tate was born with an umbilical...
KATU.com
100 new homes for the homeless open in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday Central City Concern (CCC) will open the Starlight, a tenancy building in Old Town with 100 affordable units to house homeless individuals. 100 new homes will be provided to selected individuals. 70 units will provide permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless. The remaining 30 units will be for community members with limited incomes.
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
KATU.com
WWeek: Inside crime ring that shipped thousands of stolen catalytic converters across US
PORTLAND, Ore. — Catalytic converter theft is a problem plaguing the Pacific Northwest and beyond as people steal and scrap the parts, making cash on the precious metals they contain. Our news partners at Willamette Week have been digging through the details surrounding a case where catalytic converters stolen...
KATU.com
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
KATU.com
Oregon AG Rosenblum says delaying Measure 114 will result in unnecessary deaths
Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says delaying Oregon’s voter-approved gun control Measure 114 would result in unnecessary deaths and "forestall Oregon’s effort to reduce the risk of a massacre within its borders." That argument was presented in a 42-page court document filed Wednesday in response to an emergency...
KATU.com
Portland City Council approves $27M 'down payment' for Wheeler's homeless plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council approved a $27 million “down payment” to help build Mayor Ted Wheeler’s six designated camping sites. Commissioners approved the funding, which is part of the Fall Budget Monitoring Process, where City Council makes adjustments to the city’s budget.
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau's homicide unit grows as 2022 matches 2021's grim record
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a quarter of the Portland Police Bureau’s detectives are assigned to the unit tasked with investigating Portland’s continued surge in deadly crimes. To handle the growing caseload, the chief has more than doubled the size of the homicide unit since the start...
KATU.com
Gov. Brown orders all flags to fly at half staff following death of Virginia Congressman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset today, November 29. The order comes in honor and remembrance of United States Representative Donald McEachin, Democrat from Virginia. The Governor’s order was issued in conjunction with a proclamation from President Biden.
KATU.com
Seasonal gates being closed in the Mt. Hood National Forest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials with the Mt. Hood National Forest have announced that they are closing several of the seasonal gates. The gate to Still Creek campground is locked and officials will be locking the gate to Trillium Lake today. Officials say the Trillium Lake loop has been icy...
KATU.com
Health officials in southwest Washington warn of severe flu season ahead
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials in southwest Washington are warning that hospitals are getting overwhelmed as multiple respiratory illnesses continue to permeate communities. Dr. Alan Melnick, the health officer for Clark County, says COVID, RSV and the flu are “like a triple whammy.”. RSV started earlier than normal...
KATU.com
Two more Oregon Sheriffs join lawsuit to block voter-approved gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more Oregon Sheriffs have signed onto a lawsuit seeking to block Measure 114 from taking effect. The new plaintiffs are Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen and Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe. Richard Haden, who owns Garner's Sporting Goods in Pendleton, has also joined the suit.
KATU.com
Landslide blocks Highway 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSKANIE, Ore. — A landslide has Highway 30 blocked in both directions about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said. David House with ODOT says the highway will be definitely be closed Thursday, December 1, and possibly longer. Traffic engineers blame the slide on...
KATU.com
Parkrose gunshot homicide victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has released information on the victim of a November 23 homicide. The victim has been identified as Jason Edward Kinsfather, 49. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The crime...
KATU.com
Police identify homicide victim from Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified a man killed in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood on November 23. PAST COVERAGE | Two killed in two reported shootings night before Thanksgiving in Portland. 45-year-old Raja McCallister died from gunshot wounds according to the Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled...
KATU.com
Emergency responders recover body from the Columbia River near Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Ore. — Emergency responders have found a deceased person in the Columbia River just north of Hayden Island, south of the Port of Vancouver. Police and fire were called for water rescue and a marine incident at river mile 103 just after 11 a.m. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s...
