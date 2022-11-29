Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on 6 quality players in deals that didn't net them too much, and fans can hardly believe it.
LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers
Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available in Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Pacers stun Lakers 116-115 thanks to rookie Nembhard hitting 3 at buzzer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the […]
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
WCPO
Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game
A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer. Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis. Murry told...
Lakers: Why It Might Be Time For L.A. To Go All-In On A Title
Doug McKain breaks down the argument for a win-now approach to the season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a miraculous 17-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Despite being down 101-84 with under ten minutes to play, the Pacers emerged victorious and walked away with a 116-115 win. Indiana outscored Los Angeles 32-22 in the fourth quarter to pull off the...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Kendrick Perkins: LeBron James isn't best player on Lakers anymore
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Monday, blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and losing, 116-115, to the Indiana Pacers on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard. LeBron James has to shoulder some of the blame. He played poorly down the stretch and finished 8-of-22 from the...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine
Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA
SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
Anthony Davis fires chilling warning to rest of NBA about LA’s form after win vs. Blazers
The painful loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday is a thing of the past now for the Los Angeles Lakers, who recovered their moxie right away by flattening the Portland Trail Blazers at home Wednesday night, 128-109. The win was just another reminder to the rest of the league that the Lakers are hitting their stride at last and have seemingly turned the corner after a horrible start to the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From No. 5 Purdue's 79-69 Win Over Florida State
Purdue basketball picked up its seventh win of the season, defeating Florida State on the road as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Recap some of the action with our photo gallery from the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2022
New Orleans (12-8) wraps up a two-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., facing the Toronto Raptors in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and Willy Hernangomez. Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, which will feature guest Todd Graffagnini from radio.
NBA
Let’s Fly: The Reinvention Of Dennis Smith Jr.
About two months ago, Dennis Smith Jr. was still without a team just days before training camps were set to begin around the NBA. Fast forward a few weeks later and he’s guarding the reigning NBA Finals MVP in Steph Curry on the final possession of regulation in what eventually became a 120-113 overtime victory for the Charlotte Hornets over Golden State.
LeBron James’ 6-word update on ankle injury won’t please Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers took a major step back on Monday night, dropping to 7-12 the moment rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a miraculous buzzer-beating three-pointer to cap a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback and deliver the Indiana Pacers an improbable 116-115 win at Crypto.com Arena. The loss hurts in the standings and in the morale department, but the Lakers may literally suffer the consequences of another step in the wrong direction, as LeBron James picked up an ankle sprain.
NBA
Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
Comments / 0