The 1975’s Matty Healy Has a Viral Hit With Random Auto-Tune Blast

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Matty Healy’s latest hit isn’t the kind to impact the charts.

The 1975 frontman is having an unusual viral moment, thanks to an off-the-cuff comment he made at security when his voice was filtered through Auto-Tune.

Healy was in full voice during a recent concert when he calls on staff to help a potentially injured fan.

In a clip doing the rounds of social media, Healy is in the flow of “I Like America & America Likes Me,” when he spots something in the audience.

“Someone’s fallen down over there,” he interjects, his voice as synthetic as a Twitter bot. “Go and f***ing sort ’em out. Stop standing there like a bunch of d***heads.”

The moment, which has been seen nearly 1 million times, was reportedly captured during the English act’s Nov. 23 concert at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix.

It’s not the first time Healy’s on-stage antics have enjoyed by the masses, watching on from their devices.

During a performance earlier this month at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Healy caused a stir when he whipped out a slab of raw, red meat and munched on it . Even his mother, actress Denise Welch, tweeted about the bizarre moment.

America likes the 1975, true. And so does Britain, where the alternative rock band has a perfect five consecutive No. 1 albums, including their latest release, Being Funny In A Foreign Language , which dropped last month.

In the U.S., Healy and Co. have cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart on four occasions, including a No. 1 for 2018’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships .

North America tour dates in support of Being Funny In A Foreign Language are due to wrap Dec. 17 in Pittsburgh, PA, with U.K. and Ireland dates kicking off from mid-January, and South America, Asia and Australia following in early-to-mid 2023.

