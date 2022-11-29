ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Independent

World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii causing more than dozen earthquakes

Hawaii’s National Weather Service branch has issued an ashfall warning after an eruption began on Mauna Loa, the largest volcano on Earth, on the state’s Big Island.The eruption, the volcano’s first in nearly four decades, has triggered dozens of earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale, one of them clocking in at 4.2.According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption began at approximately 11.30pm Hawaii time on Sunday night. The service warned that “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash ... downwind”.So far, the service has said that lava flows “are contained within the...
The Grand Rapids Press

Part of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupted this morning for first time in 38 years

The Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupted at 4:30 a.m. this morning. The Volcano Alert System went from Advisory level to Warning level. Mauna Loa is a volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The actual part of Mauna Loa that erupted is called Moku’āweoweo, which is a caldera at the top of Mauna Loa. A caldera is a bowl-like formation that develops when supporting lava below land erupts and leaves a void under the top of the volcano. The ground sunk, like a sinkhole.
wealthinsidermag.com

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano begins eruption, alert level raised – USGS

(Reuters) – An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service’s (USGS) volcanic activity service said. “At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope...
