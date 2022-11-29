ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Lafayette lawmakers pass law requiring gun owners to lock up firearms

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF/BCN) -- The Lafayette City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock.

The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.

Lafayette joins other Bay Area municipalities such as Antioch, Alameda, Berkeley, Dublin, Moraga, Oakland, Orinda, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Cruz, South San Francisco and Walnut Creek in requiring gun owners to keep their firearms locked up.

The ordinance won't apply when people are legally carrying firearms or when it's in their immediate possession or control. Violations will likely be considered misdemeanors. They could also be considered a violation of probation and can be used in child custody and civil lawsuits.

Members of Lafayette's Crime Prevention Commission reiterated during the meeting that the ordinance could come back to bite the city in the form of lawsuits. The commission reviewed the proposal in October and suggested "alternative approaches to ensure gun safety in Lafayette."

"The commission supports developing public education focused on safe gun storage and overall gun safety," the report said. "Education, a proclamation, and other options may be available to support our community in this effort."

The council supported more gun education, but still voted 5-0 to enact the ordinance.

A staff report for Monday's meeting said the ordinance would seek to "decrease the risk of harm to children and the entire community. The safe storage ordinance is consistent with, and builds upon, existing state law by requiring gun owners to always use safety devices when storing a firearm in their residence.

"The ordinance fills an important gap in existing law and aims to reduce accidental gun shootings, gun-related homicides and suicides, and the theft of unsecured firearms."

Comments / 7

AVGAmerican
2d ago

Of course, bad guys aka criminals, thieves, hoodlums, gang members, Mexican Nationals (Cartel) are -ALL- excused from this new law.

Reply
6
 

KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Life in prison for 2 convicted in deadly shootout at SF Fillmore Heritage Center

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were sentenced on Tuesday to life in federal prison for a murder stemming from a shootout in front of the Fillmore Heritage Center in San Francisco, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced. Robert Manning, 31, and Jamare Coats, 29, were members of the Mac Block street gang in San Francisco's Western Addition. On the evening of March 23, 2019, both men engaged in a shootout in front of the center amid a crowded sidewalk which killed a young man and wounded four bystanders. According to the Department of Justice, on the night of the murder,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate baby reportedly ingesting fentanyl at Marina playground

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a report that a baby boy nearly died after eating fentanyl at a public playground in the Marina District.Police say the child was with a babysitter at Moscone Recreation Center in the Marina Tuesday when he had a medical emergency.The San Francisco Chronicle reported a person claiming to be the child's parent later posted on social media that the 10-month-old boy needed to be revived with Narcan after ingesting fentanyl.While SFPD did not confirm those details, they did say officers later searched the park for drugs but didn't find any. Firefighters in San Francisco on Wednesday acknowledged the thanks they received after helping save an infant at a Marina playground who had ingested fentanyl.The San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 Twitter account posted about the incident Wednesday afternoon."We are happy that we were able to respond quickly and assist this family. We need to keep our children safe," the post read.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Suspect in 4 Sacramento County pipe bomb bank robberies arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a series of bank robberies in Sacramento County was arrested Monday, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to the police department, John Dean Shultz, 32, was the suspect in the investigation into four bank robberies that took place between Auburn and Citrus Heights. Police said Schultz […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
markerzone.com

VICTIMS OF ST. IGNATIUS BUS CRASH FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST DRUNK TRUCK DRIVER

A couple of weeks after the St. Ignatius bus crash, the players - i.e. the victims - have banded together to file a lawsuit against Victor Santos, the driver responsible for the accident. Santos was confirmed to have been drunk at the time of the accident and had been reported for swerving dangerously beforehand.
INDIANA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect

November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police identify Muni bus hijacking suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police identified the man Tuesday who officers arrested in the armed hijacking of a Muni bus over the weekend.Police officials said officers arrested 36-year-old Rickey Dancy Friday evening after a short pursuit and struggle.  The arrest came after officers received reports of a Muni bus's emergency activation at Cortland Avenue and Mission Street around 7:53 p.m. Friday. Responding officers arrived to find a bus driver, who had been assaulted, and passengers who had been left behind. According to the driver and passengers, Dancy, a passenger, attacked the driver while he was on his route...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sdvoice.info

Three Bay Area Counties Have Black Women Chief Prosecutors

Civil rights attorney Pamela Price made history when she was elected Alameda County’s first African American District Attorney (D.A.). Price joins two other Black women, Contra Costa County D.A. Diana Becton and San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins holding the same office in their Bay Area counties. Price is the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord nursing home accused of 'grossly substandard' care to pay $2.3M in settlement

CONCORD – A nursing home in the East Bay recently agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations that it had provided "substandard care" to its residents over a five-year period, attorneys announced Tuesday.California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said that San Miguel Villa and its operator Tranquility Incorporated have agreed to the settlement.According to federal prosecutors, San Miguel Villa was accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medi-Cal for payment of services that were deemed "grossly substandard" between 2012 and 2017. "Residents of nursing homes are among the most vulnerable in our...
CONCORD, CA
Axios

California is second worst in nation on FBI crime reporting

California had the second lowest percentage of law enforcement agencies turn over crime data to the FBI last year. The big picture: The estimated number of violent crimes in the U.S. decreased slightly in 2021 from 2020, according to the FBI — but the data is incomplete because 40% of law enforcement agencies nationwide failed to report their crime statistics.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said.  His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man dies from shooting in West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland resulted in one man dying from gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital, police said. The man was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Investigators are working to identify the man. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
