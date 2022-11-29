Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 to appear in an upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it has been revealed.The former health secretary – who finished third on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – declared the payment in an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Wednesday.It showed the MP spent 80 hours filming the Channel 4 programme while parliament was in recess between late September and early October – shortly before heading to Australia to appear in the jungle.Mr Hancock is yet to declare the amount he was paid to appear on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, which...

