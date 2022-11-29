Read full article on original website
Prince William, Kate visit Boston startup, charity on day 2 of visit
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC
West Lancashire by-election looms as Rosie Cooper resigns as MP
Labour MP Rosie Cooper has stood down from her role, triggering a by-election in West Lancashire. Ms Cooper has been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by the Chancellor, an archaic process that effectively results in an MP's resignation. The MP, targeted in a murder plot...
BBC
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
BBC
Prince William and Catherine watch basketball game in Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Boston in a visit that has been overshadowed by a row over racism back in the UK. William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey, a member of the Royal Household, resigned on Wednesday after repeatedly asking a black British charity boss where she was "really" from.
BBC
Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan
A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
tatler.com
Westminster Hall was damaged by the footfall of mourners who saw the Queen lying-in-state
More than 250,000 mourners filed past the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, ahead of her state funeral. Their footsteps were cushioned by a thick beige carpet glued to the ground, which helped to deaden the sound, as the queue snaked its way continuously through the hall. Despite this protection, the 180 year-old Yorkstone flooring still suffered damage from the flow of people, it has emerged.
Congress returns after holiday break to face lengthy to-do list – as it happened
Lawmakers bid to pass bills on shutdown and assault rifles – follow all the latest politics news
BBC
Conservatives seek clarity on Holyrood's £20m for indyref
The Conservatives have written to the Scottish government's top civil servant to ask whether £20m should be spent on an independence referendum. SNP plans to use the next general election as a "de facto" referendum were criticised by MSP Donald Cameron. He claims civil servants should not be deployed...
Matt Hancock paid £45,000 to appear on Celebrity SAS
Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 to appear in an upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, it has been revealed.The former health secretary – who finished third on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! – declared the payment in an update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Wednesday.It showed the MP spent 80 hours filming the Channel 4 programme while parliament was in recess between late September and early October – shortly before heading to Australia to appear in the jungle.Mr Hancock is yet to declare the amount he was paid to appear on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, which...
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 300 demonstrators gathered Monday outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to protest what is widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and a recent remark by the politician about women using alcohol. Participants voiced anger...
Phys.org
Nations must embrace change in order to tackle biodiversity crisis, researchers say
Governments should embrace the realities of shifting biodiversity rather than "investing in futile efforts to return the natural world to its historic state," a new study argues. In a paper published in the run up to the United Nations conference, COP 15, the researchers suggest a new approach to conservation,...
BBC
Brexit: NI Protocol doesn't change constitution, Supreme Court told
There has been no constitutional change as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a barrister for the UK government has told the Supreme Court. Part of the Brexit deal, the protocol creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. It is challenged by unionist...
BBC
BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts
BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
BBC
Racially abused nurse from Derry receives apology
A Londonderry nurse who was racially abused by a patient has said she received an apology after meeting Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer. Beverly Simpson told BBC Radio Foyle in September how she was subjected to hours of racist abuse by a patient. Ms Simpson, who has been a nurse...
BBC
A428 Dig: Evidence of Iron Age feast discovered
Archaeologists have found evidence of a feast dating back more than 2,000 years at a site of a road improvement scheme. Excavations found pottery and animal bones pointing to evidence of a communal area for feasts as part of the proposed work on the A428 between the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and Caxton Gibbet in Cambridgeshire.
BBC
Social-care insurance scheme needed, David Cameron says
Tory governments have failed to cut the "catastrophic costs" of social care and should now look at an "insurance intervention", David Cameron has said. The former prime minister told BBC News his government "looked at, but couldn't crack" the issue of people having to sell their homes in old age.
Macron, in Washington, slams Biden climate incentives as 'super aggressive' to French firms
Macron's comments previewed trade talks that are expected to come up during a bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and Macron Thursday.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: We run down the year-end sprint
President JOE BIDEN and lawmakers return to Washington this week facing a lengthy lame-duck to-do list with only three weeks scheduled to resolve it — a recipe for a very un-merry holiday season should negotiations falter in the final throes of the 117th Congress. — First up: government funding,...
