BBC
M25 lorry fire and breakdown cause delays around the motorway
A lorry fire has caused severe delays on the M25 in Surrey. It happened between junctions eight and nine in Surrey just after 04:00 GMT, closing both carriageways up to junction 10. The clockwise carriageway reopened at 06:10 but the anti-clockwise carriageway remains closed between junctions 8 and 10, Cobham...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Crash shuts lanes on M25 in Buckinghamshire causing delays - recap
Traffic monitoring service Inrix first reported the incident shortly after 5.15pm. It said: "Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to accident on M25 anticlockwise before J16 M40 J1A. "Lanes one and two (of four) are closed. The opposite side is also slow due to onlookers." At just after 6.25pm...
BBC
Rhondda Cynon Taf: Man dies in crash with lorry in Llanharan
A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a head-on crash between a car and a lorry. Emergency services were called after the crash on the A473 in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 04:30 GMT on Saturday. Police said the crash, between High Corner...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
BBC
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
BBC
Innocent elderly man arrested in Lancashire Police blunder
An elderly man was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and forced to make two trips to a court at the other side of the country before the blunder was discovered. Fazal Dad Choudhury was due to stand trial in Luton accused of fraud. But an 88-year-old retired bus...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
CCTV footage shows drug-driver hitting motorcyclists
This was the moment a drug-driver seriously injured a couple riding on a motorcycle. Mathew Bell, 49, a former window cleaner for King Charles, has been jailed for 30 months after causing life-changing injuries to Richard and Alison Amner as he overtook a van on a bend. The couple, 58...
BBC
Leeds teenager seriously hurt in A64 collision
A teenage boy has been seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Leeds. Police said the boy had been crossing the A64 York Road, close to the Irish Centre, at about 07:15 GMT when he was struck by a Citroen DS3 car. The boy, 14, had been...
BBC
Boy who died in quad bike crash near Durness named
An 11-year-old boy has died following a crash involving a quad bike in the Highlands. Police Scotland said Charlie Morrison had died at the site of the incident near his home in Durness on the north Sutherland coast. Emergency services were alerted to the crash at about 16:20 on Tuesday.
BBC
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Nairn named by police
A man who died in a three-vehicle crash on the B9101 near Nairn on Friday morning has been named by the police. He was 23-year-old Callum Ewen, from the Fochabers area. The collision happened near the junction of the A939 at Bognafuaran at about 07:35. A woman was taken to...
Photos show a plane after it crashed into live power lines in Maryland, leaving two passengers stuck for seven hours
A small plane crashed into power lines in Maryland, prompting a precarious rescue effort as workers sought to stabilize the plane and turn off power.
BBC
Tribute to man killed in Temple Grafton pub attack
The family of a man who died after an attack at a village pub have said they are "completely devastated". William 'Billy' Carney, 31, was taken to hospital following an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub, Temple Grafton in Warwickshire. He was assaulted during Thursday evening but died on...
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
BBC
Anglesey: Shop hit by bridge closure demands financial help
Businesses affected by the closure of one of two bridges between Anglesey and the mainland "need financial support now", a shop owner has said. The Menai suspension bridge was shut to all traffic last month over safety concerns. A pet shop owner said it had left some businesses on the...
