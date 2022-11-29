ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Three Things to Know - 11/29/22

Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Give Thanks November Coming to an End

It’s National Gratitude Month and Giving Tuesday is today.

All month long, the Ohio University Alumni Association and the Office of Annual Giving have invited residents to express thanks by connecting with and giving back to the community.

Give Thanks November continues today with support for local, small businesses as part of Giving Tuesday — a global generosity movement created in 2012 to encourage people to do good.

What you can do:

This week, shop at a local store; visit an Athens-based business online and order holiday treats; and a release from Ohio University encourages residents to explore the Bobcat Neighborhood to support alumni-owned businesses and programs.

Trimble Township Meeting Tonight

Trimble Township will hold a special meeting today, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. to discuss the purchase of a dump truck.

This Day in History

On this day, Nov. 29, 1947, the United Nations resolution for the partition of Palestine was adopted.

The General Assembly adopted the resolution (but did not implement it) calling for the partition of Palestine into two separate states—an Arab and a Jewish one—that would retain an economic union.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

