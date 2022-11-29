ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

MBA and Baylor to Clash in DII-AAA BlueCross Bowl State Title Game

By Adam Brown
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

The DII-AAA BlueCross Bowl State Title Game is set. The matchup will be a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal matchup between two conference rivals, The Baylor Red Raiders and The MBA Big Red. When these teams met in the regular season, MBA won a high scoring affair 42-34. This game will also feature a matchup between 247’s top rated corner in Evan Haynie from Baylor and the second rated quarterback in Marcel Reed for MBA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkbiJ_0jQlikRf00

Baylor Red Raiders

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 3

Head Coach: Erik Kimrey 194-20 (10-2 in his first season at Baylor)

2022 Record: 10-2

District Record: 4-1

2021 Record: 7-5, Lost to MBA in quarterfinals

All Time Playoff Record: 32-33

Baylor will be out for revenge against The Big Red Thursday night not only for the game they played in the regular season but knocking them out of the playoffs last year. This Baylor team gives up around 21 points per game, but averages 38 points for themselves. We will see if they can keep up that kind of production like they did against MU, or if they will have to win a barn burning shootout like they did against Brentwood Academy. Either way, this team has shown they can handle it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7mXr_0jQlikRf00

MBA Big Red

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 2 (72 nd Nationally)

Head Coach: Marty Euverard (112-36 in 12 th year at MBA)

2022 Record: 12-0

District Record: 5-0

2021 Record: 9-4, Lost to McCallie in state title game

All Time Playoff Record: 52-28

MBA is what you would call dominant. All their games this season have been wins, and most of them have been lopsided. They are averaging 38 points per game while only giving up 16 per game. Baylor was one of the few teams that have played them close, but with wins over Baylor, Brentwood Academy, CPA, Ensworth, Ravenwood, and McCallie twice, it would seem this Big Red team can handle the pressure.

Final Thoughts

Not only has MBA shown that they can handle big games, but they also have Marcel Reed, and in the playoffs and especially the state championship game, having a difference maker at quarterback is the biggest single advantage a team can possess. Those reasons have me leaning MBA’s direction but I wouldn’t be surprised to see an upset here with how talented Baylor is.

I’ll take MBA in a close one.

MBA 45 Baylor 38

The post MBA and Baylor to Clash in DII-AAA BlueCross Bowl State Title Game appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week

Our game of the week takes us to Chattanooga for The BlueCross Bowl 6A state championship game between The Oakland Patriots and The Beech Buccaneers. Both teams have winning cultures ingrained by long tenured and successful head coaches. Neither team will come in scared, and both will be expecting to win. You can hear both […] The post Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Wilson County Source

East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl

East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga. Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville […] The post East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

The Caverns Brings Back Unique Summer Camp Experience for 2023, Registration Now Open for Camp Caverns

Registration Now Open for Summer Sessions Camp Caverns—a residential summer camp in Southeast, Tennessee like no other on Earth, or below it—returns in 2023. Registration is now open for kids 8-14 for two summer sessions, July 9-15 & July 16-22, 2023. New for 2023: Camp Caverns campers will spend the night at The Caverns in […] The post The Caverns Brings Back Unique Summer Camp Experience for 2023, Registration Now Open for Camp Caverns appeared first on Wilson County Source.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy