ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County Source

No, That’s Not the IRS Texting About a Tax Refund or Rebate. It’s a Scam!

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

By Gema de las Heras, Consumer Education Specialist

IRS impersonators have been around for a while. But as more people get to know their tricks, they’re switching it up. So instead of contacting you about a tax debt and making threats to get you to pay up , scammers may send you a text about a “tax rebate” or some other tax refund or benefit. Here’s what to know about the new twist.

The text messages may look legit, and mention a “tax rebate” or “refund payment.” But no matter what the text says, it’s a scammer phishing for your information. And if you click on the link to claim “your refund,” you’re exposing yourself to identity theft or malware that the scammer could install on your phone.

If someone contacts you about a tax rebate or refund:

  • Never click on links in unexpected texts. Don’t share personal information with anyone who contacts you out of the blue. Always use a website or phone number you know is real.
  • Know that the IRS won’t call, email or text to contact you for the first time. They’ll always start by sending you a letter. If you want to confirm, call the IRS directly at 800-829-1040.
  • Find the status of any pending refund on the IRS official website. Visit Where’s My Refund .
  • Report unsolicited texts or emails claiming to be the IRS . Forward a screenshot or the email as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov .

If you clicked a link in one of these text or emails and shared personal information, file a report at IdentityTheft.gov to get a customized recovery plan based on what information you shared.

Even if you didn’t lose money to an IRS impersonator scams, tell us about it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov .

The post No, That’s Not the IRS Texting About a Tax Refund or Rebate. It’s a Scam! appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
USA Diario

U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment for up to $1,050 being sent out

Photo of money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

I didn’t get my third stimulus check. Did the IRS make a mistake?

Q. My wife and I were eligible for the third stimulus payment in the amount of $2,400 because we had a combined gross income of less than $150,000.00 in 2020. We received both the first and the second stimulus payments in 2020. We sold our home in the first half of 2021, and for whatever reason, the IRS mailed a paper check rather than send direct deposit for the third stimulus, which we never received. When we called the IRS, it said we had to file the Recovery Rebate Credit to get the money. But by the time we filed, our combined gross income in 2021 was greater than $150,000. The IRS confirmed we were no longer eligible. I feel that we were suckered out of the money because we moved and the IRS didn’t send the direct deposit. What do you think?
Aneka Duncan

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?

The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
Blogging Big Blue

Child Tax Credit 2022: What To Do If You Missed The Deadline?

This does not imply that you will never get the money, though. It was far too late to file a claim for any unclaimed stimulus checks or child tax credit by November 17. When you file your taxes in 2023, even if the IRS Free File program has been discontinued for the remainder of the year, you can still avow any funds that are owed to you.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

(NEXSTAR) — There are some major changes to tax deductions for tax year 2022 (to be filed in spring 2023) as many expanded benefits of the American Rescue Plan go away. TurboTax is reminding filers to know which credits will be reverted or retired for filing, including changes to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Here’s a breakdown.
The Hill

IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Your refund for the 2022 tax year may be smaller than in years past, the Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday. That’s because of several recently passed changes to the tax code. The IRS said taxpayers who take the standard deduction instead of itemizing their...
BUCKSCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy