Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon ‘SIX’ Makes Nashville Debut Feb. 21-26 at TPAC

The hit musical SIX by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will make its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Feb. 21-26, 2023.

The Tony Award®-winning musical features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!”

The “SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT BROADWAY” album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

SIX , which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, Mass, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minn.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production, and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. The show earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. A UK and Ireland tour is now running concurrently with the London production. An Australian and New Zealand tour will launch this year at Sydney Opera House with dates set for Melbourne, Adelaide and Wellington.

For more information, visit sixthemusical.com

If You Go:

Feb. 21-26, 2023

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets can be purchased online at TPAC.org , or by calling 615-782-4040.

SIX is the fifth production featured in the 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Institutional sponsors for TPAC include official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon, and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking, and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description, and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series production and Broadway special engagement. For more information, email Access@TPAC.org or call 615-782-6577. For event-specific policies, visit TPAC.ORG/ ShowUpdates . For complete entry policy and health protocols, visit TPAC.ORG/ PatronHealth .

