ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week

By Adam Brown
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

It’s finally here. Championship week has arrived, and we have the full schedule right here of Middle Tennessee schools.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Division I Class 3A

East Nashville vs Alcoa

December 2nd, 11:00am

Division I Class 4A

Pearl-Cohn vs Anderson County

December 3rd, 11:00am

Division I Class 5A

Page vs Knox West

December 2nd, 7:00pm

Division I Class 6A

Beech vs Oakland

December 3rd, 7:00pm

Division II Class A

Friendship Christian vs Nashville Christian

December 1st, 3:00pm

Division II Class AA

CPA at Lipscomb Academy

December 1st, 11:00am

Division II Class AAA

Baylor at MBA

December 1st, 7:00pm

The post Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – 2022 Championship Week appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years

Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first […] The post Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl

East Nashville Magnet (12-2) has made it to the finals of the 2022 TSSAA State Championship and they will take on Alcoa (13-1) in Chattanooga. Alcoa has won 20 state championships in the program’s history including seven years in a row. However, they did show earlier this season that they can be beaten. 5A Knoxville […] The post East Nashville Takes on 3A Powerhouse Alcoa in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

CPA to Meet Lipscomb in BlueCross Bowl State Title Rematch

The Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl State Championship is set. It will feature two teams that are extremely familiar with one another and won’t be planning on sending each other Christmas cards. This will be a rematch of last year’s title game that Lipscomb won and the semifinal the year before that CPA won. These teams […] The post CPA to Meet Lipscomb in BlueCross Bowl State Title Rematch appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week

Our game of the week takes us to Chattanooga for The BlueCross Bowl 6A state championship game between The Oakland Patriots and The Beech Buccaneers. Both teams have winning cultures ingrained by long tenured and successful head coaches. Neither team will come in scared, and both will be expecting to win. You can hear both […] The post Bucs Take On Pats In BlueCross Bowl 6A Championship for Our Game of The Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Wilson County Source

2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 13

The final regular season game of the college football season has come and gone. Here is a look at the scores from college football programs around the state of Tennessee. Saturday, November 26, 2022 #10 Tennessee (10-2)- 56 Vanderbilt (5-7)- 0 SMU (7-5)- 34 Memphis (6-6)- 31 MTSU (7-5)- 33 FIU (4-8)- 0 The post 2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 13 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

United Communications Reaches 50,000 Properties with Internet Service in Middle Tennessee

Local broadband provider celebrates service milestone on the company’s 75th anniversary At its recent 75th anniversary celebration, United Communications announced it reached another milestone by officially surpassing 50,000 “passings,” or eligible properties, served by its growing fiber network spanning more than 1,700 route miles. United was originally founded in 1947 as United Telephone Company, a […] The post United Communications Reaches 50,000 Properties with Internet Service in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 21 to November 25, 2022. Cheatham County Source Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Read more. Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2022 From current episodes and original series to […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 21,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings

Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Smyrna Christmas Tree Lighting November 22, 2022, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Smyrna Train Depot, 98 Front St, Smyrna Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. This year we’ll be […] The post Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Wilson County Source

2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee

From Metro Police November 29, 2022 – Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd entered the gas station just after 4 p.m. and had a brief interaction with […] The post 2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Missing Murfreesboro Woman’s Body Found in Trunk of Car in Michigan

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 28, 2022) Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. Thirty-one-year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov. […] The post Missing Murfreesboro Woman’s Body Found in Trunk of Car in Michigan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Deadline Fast Approaching for MTSU Guaranteed, Enhanced Scholarships

Prospective new students could now get $3,500 to $8,000 per year Middle Tennessee State University awards an array of guaranteed scholarships to qualifying first-time, incoming freshmen — including recently enhanced scholarships — but the deadline to take advantage is quickly approaching. Prospective students must have a complete application on file with the MTSU Admissions Office by Thursday, Dec. 1, to be considered for an academic […] The post Deadline Fast Approaching for MTSU Guaranteed, Enhanced Scholarships appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Olivia Spears Named Tennessee Department of Health Assistant Commissioner For Legislative Affairs

Olivia Spears, Esq., has been appointed assistant commissioner for legislative affairs for the Tennessee Department of Health. Spears will direct and oversee the department’s legislative efforts and initiatives. ‘’Olivia has been a great addition to our team and I’m excited to have her in this new role leading the department’s important legislative work,’’ said TDH […] The post Olivia Spears Named Tennessee Department of Health Assistant Commissioner For Legislative Affairs appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Mt. Juliet GuardianShield Alerts Police to Stolen Car Out of Oklahoma

From Mt. Juliet Police On Saturday, November 26, 2022, MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a ‘04 Chevrolet Silverado, stolen from Tulsa, Oklahoma on 11/9. Officers intercepted the truck on Mt. Juliet Rd near Old Lebanon Dirt Rd. An adult male, also driving on a suspended license, was arrested. MORE CRIME NEWS The post Mt. Juliet GuardianShield Alerts Police to Stolen Car Out of Oklahoma appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

State Veterinarian Urges Biosecurity to Prevent Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is issuing an alert for domesticated bird owners who also engage in bird hunting. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is prevalent in wild birds and is endangering backyard and commercial flocks in Tennessee. “HPAI detections among domesticated birds and wild birds have been on the rise.” Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha […] The post State Veterinarian Urges Biosecurity to Prevent Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC

Local Students to Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC this December Local students will be helping the Emmy nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December. Running at TPAC December 9–24, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family […] The post Nashville Ballet Announces Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville

From Metro Police A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that Charles Joyner, 77, was in the crosswalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, when both were struck just after 10 p.m. by the driver of a 2020 Volvo SUV, […] The post Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Silver Alert Issued for Rutherford County Man Saly Mouthouta

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for a 61 y/o man missing from Rutherford Co. Saly Mouthouta has black hair, and brown eyes is 5’1”, and weighs 110 lbs. He was last seen on Nov. 30. If you have info on where Saly may be, please call Rutherford Co Sheriff’s Office, at 615-898-7770 or 1-800-TBI-FIND Saly […] The post Silver Alert Issued for Rutherford County Man Saly Mouthouta appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Tennessee will require enhanced training requirements for registered security guards while enacting greater potential disciplinary measures for violations related to these new consumer protections. These new requirements are part of legislation signed by Governor Bill Lee that has become known as Dallas’s Law. Named for the late Dallas Barrett, Dallas’s Law creates […] The post TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-30,2022 Sunny and Cool

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind around 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph. The post WEATHER 11-30,2022 Sunny and Cool appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

2022 Cyber Monday Weather

Enjoy the day because Tuesday and Wednesday are going to get bumpy with a cool down coming behind the storms. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As for your Cyber Monday: Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Monday […] The post 2022 Cyber Monday Weather appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy