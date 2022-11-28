ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 2

Fuck Censorship
3d ago

Dirty secret of capitalism. It collapses if unemployment falls to low. So litterally it NEEDS poor people to function. Otherwise you get hyper inflation. But it's totally not the same as slavery

Reply
2
Related
ktoo.org

Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm

Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

How Alaska’s Healthcare Professionals Are Addressing Pain Management

Battling chronic pain is a mission in which the enemy can’t be cured or conquered—only tamed. Alaska’s pain specialists share their methods and philosophies for improving the quality of life for all Alaskans. Physicians distinguish between acute and chronic pain. According to the US Centers for Disease...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Planned Tower for ANC Airport Would Be Alaska’s Tallest Building

A rendering of the new air traffic control tower for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The ConocoPhillips Alaska Building’s days as Alaska’s tallest inhabited structure are numbered. A new control tower planned for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) will surpass its height, rising to more than 300 feet, twice as tall as the existing airport tower.
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Alaska certifies final election results, but three state House races face further hurdles

The Alaska Division of Elections uneventfully certified the results of the state’s Nov. 8 general election on Wednesday, becoming the 26th state to finalize its election. None of Alaska’s 62 legislative and statewide races changed leaders as members of the multipartisan state review board examined unofficial results for accuracy, then signed an oath on Tuesday.
ALASKA STATE
sewardjournal.com

State issues easement and lease for Grant Lake Hydro Project

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has issued an indefinite public access easement and a 55-year lease for the Grant Lake Hydro Project to Kenai Hydro LLC (KHL). The project is located on Grant Lake approximately two miles south of Moose Pass. The easement provides for access to the project...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Art Mathias speaks, he commands a stage with the confidence earned after years of public speaking. In 1997, Mathias was in a snowmachine wreck that caused ongoing pain in his shoulder and other injuries. He says he was told he had two years until he’d die, but that through forgiveness, faith and overcoming fear he was able to fully recover. His story has led to countless interviews, web videos as well as guest speaker invitations.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police

Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

By the numbers: Modest turnout for ’22 general election, and Peltola comes up short compared to Don Young in ’20

Alaska’s 2022 general election saw a modest turnout of voters: Just 266,573 of Alaska’s 601,795 registered voters cast ballots, a 44.30% turnout. Although Alaska’s voter rolls are oversubscribed, the final participation number for this year still ends up with 95,000 fewer ballots than were voted two years ago in the general election.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

A big chill takes hold of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Beautiful with bitter cold temperatures. Alaska is going to see a cold snap over the first part of the week as we head into some of the shortest daylight hours of the year. Clear skies associated with high pressure covers much of the mainland. Interior locations...
ALASKA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada feeling effects of Adderall shortage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The nationwide Adderall shortage is impacting our Northern Nevada pharmacies. Quest Counseling, a local mental health clinic, says they haven’t had to tell anyone they can’t fill their prescription, but the shortage has impacted how long it takes getting them filled. That means people have to shop around for pharmacies that do have it and that can be a long process.
NEVADA STATE
Government Technology

Starlink Satellite Internet Service Goes Live in Alaska

(TNS) — SpaceX last week announced the launch of Starlink in Alaska, its high-speed satellite Internet service that advocates say will beam broadband to every corner of the state. Alaskans who have signed up for the service said they're eager to try it. They expect it to provide faster,...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy