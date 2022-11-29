Starkville High product Altmyer announces intention to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

The Commercial Dispatch has withdrawn a story originally published May 24, 2020 and revised on July 30, 2020, about two workers employed by Tuscaloosa-based Southern Civil Contracting who were killed in a Starkville trench collapse. The Commercial Dispatch erroneously stated that Southern Civil’s owner, Shane Henderson, had previously been president of another company when that company was issued 27 Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations. He was not the president of that company during that time. Further, the story was published prior to any OSHA citations being issued to Southern Civil and, after completing an investigation, OSHA dismissed a citation relating to the alleged failure to provide trenching and shoring protection.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO