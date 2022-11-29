ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville High product Altmyer announces intention to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Ole Miss

OXFORD — Ole Miss and head football coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to a new contract, the school announced Tuesday. The Daily Journal confirmed a report from ESPN’s Chris Low on Saturday that Kiffin intended to sign a new deal with the Rebels. The terms of the new...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog stats breakdown: Stopping the run leads to Egg Bowl win for Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football knew it was coming into Thursday’s Egg Bowl rivalry game against Ole Miss facing a team with a dangerous rushing attack. Led by freshman Quinshon Judkins and TCU transfer Zach Evans, the Rebels put up gaudy numbers on the ground all season. The prior week, they ran for 335 yards despite a loss to Arkansas.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Behind closed doors, Mississippi State women’s basketball comfortably dispatches Louisiana–Monroe

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball put up its second-highest point total of the season on a stormy Tuesday night in Starkville, stormy enough to close the door to fans for the first time since COVID-19 measures were in place. Severe thunderstorms and a tornado watch led to the decision to keep fans at home, as well as moving tipoff up to 5 p.m. from 7 p.m.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Despite slow start, West Point playing for another title

People should know by now to never count out West Point football. But after an 0-2 start to this season, head coach Chris Chambless was hearing discouraging murmurs about his team. This despite the fact that the Green Wave had reached the previous six Class 5A state championship games. And also despite the fact that the two early losses came against Louisville and Starkville, both of which are playing for state titles this weekend in Hattiesburg.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Oxford-based ‘Big Sis’ program to expand to Starkville

A big sister can be a lot of things to her little sister: a role model, a best friend, someone to turn to when they feel like they can’t trust anyone else. University of Mississippi student Georgia Zeleskey understands the role a big sister plays in a young girl’s life, and she set out to provide that encouragement to girls in Oxford by forming a nonprofit. Now she is expanding the program to Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Golden Triangle sales tax collections up over last year

Sales tax collections continue to show growth year-over-year throughout the Golden Triangle. Columbus received $1,015,391 in sales tax diversions from Mississippi Department of Revenue in November, up $149,770 from last year’s period. November collections were also up $79,606 from October ($935,785). Total diversions this fiscal year amount to $1,951,176,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: Cities should note: Sales tax diversion growth likely to slow

According to the latest data, sales tax collections in the Golden Triangle continue to exceed projections. That’s a good thing since the greater-than-anticipated revenue gives cities more flexibility in managing their finances. The latest numbers show significant month-over-month and year-over-year increases in general sales, hotel and restaurant tax revenue...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Easterling, Turner claim victory in runoff elections

Despite the storms that threatened and pounded the area Tuesday, voters still came out to the polls to cast their ballots in the runoff elections. Michelle Easterling and Trina Davidson Brooks faced each other in the runoff in the Place 3 circuit judge race. Easterling, the Clay County prosecutor, claimed victory over Brooks, an assistant district attorney.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch withdraws story about contractor

The Commercial Dispatch has withdrawn a story originally published May 24, 2020 and revised on July 30, 2020, about two workers employed by Tuscaloosa-based Southern Civil Contracting who were killed in a Starkville trench collapse. The Commercial Dispatch erroneously stated that Southern Civil’s owner, Shane Henderson, had previously been president of another company when that company was issued 27 Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations. He was not the president of that company during that time. Further, the story was published prior to any OSHA citations being issued to Southern Civil and, after completing an investigation, OSHA dismissed a citation relating to the alleged failure to provide trenching and shoring protection.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

From big cats to parades, Lowndes has busy holiday weekend

Lowndes County will kick the holiday season off with a bang this week with multiple events. The festivities start on Thursday with the Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary art show at the Columbus Arts Council. The interactive gallery consists of around 86 paintings all done by the lions, tigers and bobcats at...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Likely tornado ravages Highway 12

Early Wednesday morning, residents of northern Lowndes County ventured outside to survey the damage and help their neighbors after a long trail of severe weather wreaked havoc throughout the previous night. Downed trees, severely damaged buildings from wind and debris and roofless homes, dot the landscape near Highway 12 and...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: Today’s vote is no less important

Chances are good that, as you read this, the polls are still open for today’s runoff election for District 16 Circuit Court Judge (Place 3) and Oktibbeha County Court Judge. The polls are open until 7 p.m. Chances are also good that, at least statistically, you haven’t voted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy