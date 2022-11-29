Read full article on original website
Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight after the infamous Oscars Chris Rock slap
Will Smith praised Floyd Mayweather during a private screening of his movie Emancipation. Their unlikely friendship stems back to when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Mayweather called Smith every day to check in on the actor and make sure he was OK. Will Smith said Floyd Mayweather...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Trevor Noah Brutally Nails Why Oprah Winfrey Had To Turn On Dr. Oz
"The Daily Show" host offered a few noteworthy comparisons to make his point about Oprah's endorsement.
Trevor Noah on his imminent departure from 'Daily Show': 'I wish someone had told me what a grind it was'
Trevor Noah is discussing his The Daily Show departure — and it turns out it was a huge surprise to many. "I'd rather people be sad than be happy, like, 'Good riddance, that d*** is out of the building,'" Noah told the Hollywood Reporter of his upcoming Dec. 8 exit from the Comedy Central show.
'Emancipation's' Will Smith admits he 'lost it' during Chris Rock Oscar slap, was full of 'rage'
Will Smith opened up in depth about the slap that shocked the world, admitting he fully "lost it" that night he hit Chris Rock and that it "had been bottled for a really long time."
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean
Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades. Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View, you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), […]
Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip
Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
Nene Leakes Shined In A $2,550 Chain Dress For Porsha’s Wedding
Nene Leakes gave us glam during her good friend, Porsha Williams' lavish wedding.
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Bare Baby Bump Hangs Out On Grocery Run With John & Kids: Photos
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
WATCH: Will Smith Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Oscars Slap on The Daily Show
Will Smith is opening up about that infamous Oscars slap. During an appearance on The Daily Show to promote his upcoming film Emancipation, an emotional Smith addressed the incident directly. "That was a horrific night, as you can imagine," said the Oscar winner. "...At the end of the day, I just lost it, you know... You just never know what somebody's going through... I was going through something that night... Not that that justifies my behavior at all."
Check Out The Best Performances, Epic Xscape Shade, And Full List Of Winners From The 2022 Soul Train Awards
The 2022 Soul Train Awards aired on Saturday, November 26 on BET and BET Her. Beyoncé led the pack of winners. Comedian Deon Cole hosted “the feel-good party of the year,” which celebrated the biggest names in R&B at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Performances. Singer-songwriter...
Jennifer Lopez’s son Max cozy up with stepdad Ben Affleck in an adorable post
Marc Anthony can rest assured that his son with Jennifer Lopez, is in good hands! Lopez took to social media to share an adorable snap of her husband, Ben Affleck cozing up with her son Max 14, in a heartfelt Thanksgiving slideshow shared on Instagram. The picture features...
