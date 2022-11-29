Read full article on original website
Stephen Normandin
2d ago
Seems the owner of land can't win no matter what, he does, these homeowners can't be happy with any decision it seems... NEW townhouses are everywhere MOST profitable for builders now. and more affordability for buyers, personally not a fan, they squashed the food truck park even with owner said he would adjust, days & hrs and add block fence. so they got what they deserve ....
Reply(1)
4
Related
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on 113-acre industrial park in Mesa
PHOENIX — Developers have broken ground on a 113-acre industrial park in Mesa that will be home to more than 1.6 million square feet of space across 10 buildings. The Eastmark Center of Industry will be located at Signal Butte and Elliot roads and be part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
East Valley Tribune
Controversial Modera plan heading to Council
Developer Mill Creek Residential has made concessions that include reducing the number of apartments to 274 for its Modera-Gilbert mixed-use development proposed at the southwest corner of Higley and Ray roads. But homeowners in the Lyon’s Gate community, which faces the 15.39 acre site to the west and south, still...
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
azbex.com
1GW Solar Project Planned Near Tonopah
With a pair of 9-0 votes, the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to advance two major energy projects on the far west side of the county in its Nov. 3 meeting. The approvals further cement what one staff member referred as the area’s status as “The region’s solar capital.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: Scottsdale luxury mixed-use development
A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up. Scottsdale-based Optima Inc. received approval from Scottsdale City Council this week on a development agreement and rezoning for Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The deal was approved Monday on a 4-3 vote.
azbex.com
Activity Advancing for Buckeye Commons Projects
The Buckeye Commons retail master plan near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye continues to progress. Costco Wholesale Corporation recently paid master site owner Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. $5.7M for the 22-acre site of its new 161KSF store in the development. Costco will serve as an anchor site for Buckeye...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Scottsdale votes to require licensing for short-term and vacation rentals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale says you now need to license homes that will be used for short-term or vacation rentals, such as an Airbnb. Ordinance 4655 was passed unanimously by the city on Nov. 28 and compliance with the decision begins just days after the new year.
Plan to raise Barlett Dam could bring billions of gallons of water to Arizona
The lake is known for boating and fishing, but its real job is to collect rain and snowpack on the Verde River before it flows into the Salt River to be diverted to users in the Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Hazmat situation investigated near Glendale airport
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters were investigating a hazmat situation in Glendale that sent a large plume of smoke into the air. Officials say the incident happened on Nov. 29 near the airport at a water reclamation facility near Glenn Harbor Boulevard. Glendale Fire says no injuries have been reported after...
KTAR.com
Ground broken on next phase of Mansel Carter Oasis Park in Queen Creek
PHOENIX — Ground has been broken on the next phase of a park in Queen Creek that is expected to be completed by late next year. The 13-acre expansion of Mansel Carter Oasis Park will include the addition of tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness zone and more.
AZFamily
‘Screws and Sparkles’ in Buckeye is the work of a family with a dream
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shop owner Sophia Martinez had a dream to open a shop where stay-at-home moms and local creatives could build their home-based businesses and pursue their dreams. With her husband Arcenio’s support and encouragement, they opened the doors to a tiny shop on Main Street in Buckeye named Screws and Sparkles. The original space was just 600 square feet. Just a few years later, the business just moved into an old grocery store at 9,000 square feet that had sat empty in Downtown Buckeye for 30 years.
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
themesatribune.com
Noise code change questioned in council
The Mesa City Council voted last week to set a Dec. 1 hearing date to consider proposed changes to the rules on excessive noise. While the proposed changes will advance to a hearing, several council members voiced lingering questions in a study session, potentially setting the stage for a debate and maybe even some rare “no” votes.
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
AZFamily
Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
Comments / 6