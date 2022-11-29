ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden said Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal. Holden caught six touchdown passes in the 2022 season and caught 25 passes for 331 yards in 10 games for Nick Saban’s squad. The former four-star prospect announced his upcoming departure on his Twitter feed.
