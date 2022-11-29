Why USA vs Iran World Cup match is about more than just soccer: Peeling back the many layers of a massive game

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
iheart.com
Reporter From Iran Goes After American Soccer Player At Press Conference
Sure, relations between the US and Iran might be frosty, but now the head coach of the US men's soccer team is apologizing for a controversial social media post…that the team itself had nothing to do with. The US Soccer Federation posted a picture of the Iranian flag over...
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
USMNT’s Christian Pulisic Injured After World Cup Goal vs. Iran (Video)
The American captain received medical treatment after scoring the team’s first goal of the game.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Soccer fans pack inside Hoboken bar to watch Team USA defeat Iran
Dozens of soccer fans watched Team USA defeat Team Iran while packed inside of Mulligan’s Pub in Hoboken.
Sporting News
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
U.S. Women's National Team will make $5.85 million after men's win over Iran – nearly the same amount for winning last two World Cups
The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will make nearly the same amount of money from the men's team reaching the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup than from winning the last two Women's World Cups. The U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) defeated Iran 1-0 in their final group...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: El Tri out of World Cup 2022 on goal difference despite victory
Mexico could not extend their proud record of reaching the Round of 16 at every World Cup since 1994 as they beat Saudi Arabia but failed to progress after losing out to Poland on goal difference. El Tri had not experienced a group-stage exit at a global tournament since 1978...
BBC
World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa
Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
Is AUKUS floundering?
Is the so-called AUKUS arrangement between close allies Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States losing its mojo? Were that the case, one of the Biden administration’s top two or three signature initiatives for pushing back with allies and partners against the threatening aspects of China’s rise could be lost. Yet the administration seems unaware of this risk. From the E ring of the Pentagon to the White House, it is time that people lose their complacency on the matter.
FOX Sports
USA's Tim Weah talks World Cup goal, beating Iran: 'Moment of my life'
One of Tim Weah's first embraces after the United States men's national team advanced past the group stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday was with the president and first lady. The president and first lady of Liberia, that is — George and Clar Weah, Tim's parents.
Suspicious envelope found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Authorities cordoned off a wide area around the embassy, located in the center of Spain’s capital.
dallasexpress.com
Former Iranian Soccer Player Talks World Cup Matchup
Hassan Nazari, a former soccer player for the Iranian national team and a Dallas resident, weighed in on Tuesday’s world cup matchup between the U.S. and Iran. Nazari, who kicked his first ball at the age of 5, founded the youth soccer club, the Dallas Texans, in 1993. Before that, he was one of the youngest Iranians to sign a professional contract at 16. He went on to play on the national team for the 1976 Olympics and the 1978 World Cup.
Sporting News
Clint Dempsey baffled by Gregg Berhalter's substitutions as USMNT held off Iran to advance in World Cup
The United States Men's National Team survived a late flurry to defeat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was a cagey affair, one that was decided by a brave Christian Pulisic effort in the 39th minute. The...
Sporting News
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup knockout streak ends at Qatar 2022: Last time El Tri were eliminated in the group stage
Mexico's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end much earlier than El Tri fans are used to. Gerardo Martino's side began the tournament in Qatar with a solid 0-0 draw against Poland, before falling 2-0 to a desperate Argentina. But that was nothing compared to the drama that...
Security meeting overshadowed by Russia's war, ban on Lavrov
LODZ, Poland (AP) — Europe’s largest security organization opened a meeting Thursday with foreign ministers and other representatives strongly denouncing Russia’s war against Ukraine, a conflict that is among the greatest challenges the body has faced in its nearly half-century of existence. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which was founded to maintain peace and stability on the continent, has been a rare international forum — along with the United Nations — where Russia and Western powers have been able meet to discuss security matters. The two-day meeting in Lodz, Poland, is the first such high-level meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. But since the war began, the 57-nation OSCE has also become another venue where the bitter clash between Russia and the West has played out, exposing the organization’s own inadequacies in helping to resolve the conflict. Notably absent was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was banned by Poland, the current chair of the OSCE, from entering the country. Poland is a member of the 27-member European Union, which has put Lavrov on a sanctions list.
