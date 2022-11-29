ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Giving Tuesday: How your donation helps keep these NorCal nonprofits afloat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is the largest global day of philanthropy. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for local communities to come together to support meaningful causes. More than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the U.S., according to data from the National Center for Charitable Statistics.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2022 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive: How to donate at Dec. 2 event

Help give a happy holiday to families in need with the 2022 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive. KCRA 3, the California Highway Patrol and the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive have been helping to make the holidays brighter for children in our community for over 15 years. This year's drop-off...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Auburn woman celebrates 105th birthday

AUBURN, Calif. — A woman in Auburn celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday. Florence Huebner just turned 105 years old. A party was held in her honor at Solstice Senior Living, where she lives. Florence’s family says she was born in Mexico before coming to the United States with...
AUBURN, CA
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Our Great Davis Schools Are in Trouble

Davis, CA – For a number of years I have been warning this community that the great Davis school system risks coming crashing down on our heads as we look the other way. In just my relatively brief time covering local issues, the district has been able to avert a number of very serious crises. But long term, I think without strong interventions from our community, we are facing a long and perhaps slow decline.
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thieves in Folsom using 'sleight of hand' to steal jewelry from older adults

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are warning people to be on alert after receiving multiple reports of stealth-type jewelry thefts happening in different neighborhoods around town. In many cases, older adults out walking have been targeted. In a post to the department's Facebook page, police said each of the...
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"I know that I am inhaling smoke": Neighbors of senior apartments in Wheatland want smoking ban enforced

WHEATLAND -- At quiet senior living apartments in Wheatland, neighbors are making some noise. The screech of packing tape rang through Carolyn Hartshorn's Donner Trail Manor apartment the night of Nov. 29 as she prepared for a big move. "I'd like to stay. I mean, they've fixed them up nice. But I can't," said Hartshorn.     Boxes were stacked as the 13-year resident said she's had enough, claiming neighbors continue to violate the apartment's no-smoking policy. "I'm so scared. That's why I've got to get up and leave," said Hartshorn. Fearing a risk to her own health, she said the vaping and smoking of...
WHEATLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

More than 57,000 Sacramento residents will be without an elected city councilmember

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders are trying to figure out how to represent large portions of the city that, beginning this month, will no longer have an elected city councilmember.Sacramento's redistricting process is creating some chaos at city hall.The city's eight city council districts were redrawn last year by an independent commission using new census data."Quite frankly, they made radical changes to our district boundaries," said Councilmember Jeff Harris.Now, those changes are leaving more than 57,000 residents — that's 11% of the total population — living in areas with no elected city councilmember."There's a lot of concern. A lot of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car

Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy