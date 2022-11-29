Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Giving Tuesday: How your donation helps keep these NorCal nonprofits afloat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is the largest global day of philanthropy. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for local communities to come together to support meaningful causes. More than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the U.S., according to data from the National Center for Charitable Statistics.
KCRA.com
Sacramento 'Holidays are Hard' tree-lighting event shines a light on mental health
Childhood trauma affects people of all ages and for some, the holidays can be especially hard. A new installation in Sacramento's Midtown neighborhood is shining a light on healing and hope through an interactive holiday tree. The holidays may be merry and bright for some, but for people with childhood...
KSBW.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former California homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless outreach navigator with HOPE...
KCRA.com
2022 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive: How to donate at Dec. 2 event
Help give a happy holiday to families in need with the 2022 CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive. KCRA 3, the California Highway Patrol and the CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive have been helping to make the holidays brighter for children in our community for over 15 years. This year's drop-off...
KCRA.com
Auburn woman celebrates 105th birthday
AUBURN, Calif. — A woman in Auburn celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday. Florence Huebner just turned 105 years old. A party was held in her honor at Solstice Senior Living, where she lives. Florence’s family says she was born in Mexico before coming to the United States with...
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Our Great Davis Schools Are in Trouble
Davis, CA – For a number of years I have been warning this community that the great Davis school system risks coming crashing down on our heads as we look the other way. In just my relatively brief time covering local issues, the district has been able to avert a number of very serious crises. But long term, I think without strong interventions from our community, we are facing a long and perhaps slow decline.
KCRA.com
Mobile clinic in Yolo County allows residents to receive free COVID-19 services
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The effort to fight COVID-19 is expanding in Yolo County. On Tuesday, the county introduced new testing and treatment programs available through an OptumServe bus for anyone who needs it. It's a free mobile clinic where you can get COVID-19 testing, see a doctor on...
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
In the holiday spirit? Here are holiday-themed events across the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The holidays are upon us, and for those who are in the spirit of the season, multiple events are happening throughout the Sacramento area. Tree lightings There are different holiday-themed trees throughout the Sacramento area with some scheduled to light up sometime in early December. The holiday tree at the Old […]
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
KCRA.com
From legislative staffer to state assemblyman, Joshua Hoover prepares for his new role
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Assemblyman-elect Joshua Hoover is preparing to step into his new role at the state Capitol, the building where he's worked as a legislative aide for 11 years. He'll be sworn in on Dec. 5. "I'm really excited to get to work, this is the community I...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Suspect named in Rancho Cordova machete attack, UC workers reach deal, bill to protect same-sex marriage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Thieves in Folsom using 'sleight of hand' to steal jewelry from older adults
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are warning people to be on alert after receiving multiple reports of stealth-type jewelry thefts happening in different neighborhoods around town. In many cases, older adults out walking have been targeted. In a post to the department's Facebook page, police said each of the...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
"I know that I am inhaling smoke": Neighbors of senior apartments in Wheatland want smoking ban enforced
WHEATLAND -- At quiet senior living apartments in Wheatland, neighbors are making some noise. The screech of packing tape rang through Carolyn Hartshorn's Donner Trail Manor apartment the night of Nov. 29 as she prepared for a big move. "I'd like to stay. I mean, they've fixed them up nice. But I can't," said Hartshorn. Boxes were stacked as the 13-year resident said she's had enough, claiming neighbors continue to violate the apartment's no-smoking policy. "I'm so scared. That's why I've got to get up and leave," said Hartshorn. Fearing a risk to her own health, she said the vaping and smoking of...
More than 57,000 Sacramento residents will be without an elected city councilmember
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city leaders are trying to figure out how to represent large portions of the city that, beginning this month, will no longer have an elected city councilmember.Sacramento's redistricting process is creating some chaos at city hall.The city's eight city council districts were redrawn last year by an independent commission using new census data."Quite frankly, they made radical changes to our district boundaries," said Councilmember Jeff Harris.Now, those changes are leaving more than 57,000 residents — that's 11% of the total population — living in areas with no elected city councilmember."There's a lot of concern. A lot of...
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
KCRA.com
Leaf sweep before the rain: Sacramento crews, residents clearing city streets ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is preparing for rain and hoping residents are too. The Department of Utilities inspects and cleans drains before incoming storms. Residents can also help to clear leaves from the street to prevent them from clogging up storm drains, which can lead to...
